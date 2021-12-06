Haim Will Hit the Road for ‘One More Haim’ North American Tour in 2022

Haim have announced their 2022 headlining, arena, and theater spanning One More Haim tour, slated to begin in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 24 and wrap in Bend, Oregon on June 14.

Across the 27-date tour, the trio of sisters will make stops in Chicago, Houston, Miami, Washington, DC, Seattle, Toronto, Philadelphia, and more, including a night at New York’s Madison Square Garden on May 17.

Tickets for the One More Haim tour will be available starting Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation and the official Haim website .

The Haim sisters are bringing some special guests on the road, including Buzzy Lee, Faye Webster, Sasami, Waxahatchee, and Princess Nokia — all for select dates throughout the tour.

The country-wide shows will mark Haim’s first official U.S. tour for the Grammy-nominated album Women In Music Pt. III , which dropped in June last year. The trio first attempted a tour of semi-secret shows in delicatessens across America last spring in anticipation of the album, but only got through two turkey-and-cheese-scented shows before the pandemic shut the trek down.

“When we got our first record, I was 21 or 22, and now I’m 28,” Alana told Rolling Stone last year. “And with growth and age, you get more confidence. I feel like a completely different person than when we first started this band, and I feel like this record does that justice.”

One More Haim 2022 Tour Dates

April 24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Cosmopolitan Hotel

April 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

April 27 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

May 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

May 4 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway

May 5 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 6 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

May 8 – Jacksonville, FL @ Dally’s Place

May 9 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

May 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater

May 13 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

May 17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

May 19 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

May 20 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

May 22 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

May 24 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

May 25 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

May 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

May 31 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

June 1 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 3 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

June 4 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

June 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

June 10 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

June 11 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

June 13 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

June 14 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater