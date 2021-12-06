Party Tray Needs Met by 2 Delco Store Favorites and a Popular Neighbor

Image via Paisano's.

It’s the holiday season so there’s a good chance that somewhere there’s a party happening. If you’re lucky enough to receive an invite or host your own, you’ll need food.

Here are two Delaware County businesses and a nearby neighbor ready to supply your party tray, writes Nick Vadala for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Now that DiBruno Bros. has opened a Wayne franchise, one of the city’s favorite suppliers of cheese trays and charcuterie boards is now within easy reach.

Besides its new Wayne store, DiBrunos is located in Ardmore and throughout the city.

This Springfield favorite is ready to supply your every party tray need, whether it’s red gravy Italian dishes and hoagies or wraps and finger food.

There is full sheet a la carte platter choices with a dozen kinds of pizza, strombolis, hoagie trays, and appetizers, from bruschetta and fried ravioli to bacon-wrapped scallops.

Paisano’s is located at 226 Baltimore Pike.

This 40-year-old favorite in Ardmore has gourmet Italian fare and ingredients, including homemade bread and pasta, hoagies, tomato pie, and beef brasciole plus Italian dessert specialties.

They are located at 2616 County Line Road.