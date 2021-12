With much of the world either in lockdown or contemplating an imminent return to it, it can be forgiven its bated breath as it awaits news updates on any little progress that may have been made towards developing a vaccine for Covid-19. A process which typically takes many years would appear to have been pared down to a scramble over a matter of months, and some 240 potential vaccines are presently under development in various places across the globe, including forty in clinical trials and nine in the final stages of testing.

