DeWine announces proposal to provide $250 million to law enforcement

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced a new law enforcement grant proposal Monday afternoon.

The proposal is to direct a total of $250 million in grant funding to law enforcement and other first-responder agencies.

“Since taking office in 2019, we’ve made significant investments in new tools and technology for law enforcement, and this is a tremendous opportunity to do even more,” said Ohio Governor DeWine. “Our proposal would direct hundreds of millions of dollars into innovative initiatives that will protect our citizens and support our first responders who put their own lives on the line to help others.”

The proposal will devote $175 million to support the work of state and local law enforcement to prevent and solve crimes in communities that have experienced an increase in violence.

The other $75 million would go towards supporting the recruitment and well-being of first responder entities that have faced challenges and stressors from the COVID-19 pandemic.

If the bill passes, the money would come from the federal government via the American Rescue Plan Act. Municipalities would then apply for grants in order to get funding.

