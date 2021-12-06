Tackling Lassa Virus Infection With Structural Clues

Researchers at Tel Aviv University, led by Prof. Alexander Golberg of the Porter School of Environmental and Earth Sciences, have found that a substance called ulvan extracted from edible marine algae called ulva prevents the infection of cells with the Corona virus. The researchers: "This is a cheap natural material for production, which may help solve a serious problem - the spread of the Corona virus in large populations, especially in developing countries, which do not have access to the vaccine. The lack of access of vacine takes the lives of many victims and even accelerates the creation of new variants. The study is still in its early stages, but we hope that the discovery will be used in the future to develop an accessible and effective drug, preventing infection with the Corona virus."

WILDLIFE ・ 12 DAYS AGO