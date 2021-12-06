ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Gut Microbiota–Amyloid Relationship May Be Mediated by Immune Cells

Cover picture for the articleNew research from the University of Chicago points to microglia, key immune cells in the brain, as a key mediator in the relationship between the gut microbiome and b-amyloid deposits in male mice in a model of Alzheimer’s disease. The results, published on December 2 in the Journal of Experimental Medicine,...

Neuroscience News

Novel Immune Cell Population May Trigger Inflammation in Multiple Sclerosis and Other Brain Disorders

Summary: A unique subset of group 3 innate lymphoid cells spurs T cells to attack myelinated nerve fibers in mouse models of multiple sclerosis. A group of immune cells that normally protect against inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract may have the opposite effect in multiple sclerosis (MS) and other brain inflammation-related conditions, according to a new study by Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian researchers. The results suggest that countering the activity of these cells could be a new therapeutic approach for such conditions.
Neuroscience News

Targeting the Brain’s Immune Cells May Help Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease

Summary: A drug currently being tested in cancer clinical trials appears to prevent dysfunction in an immune cell signaling pathway associated with Alzheimer’s disease. Blocking the pathway could prevent Alzheimer’s from developing and slow the progression of symptoms for those who already have the disease. Source: Weill Cornell University. A...
MedicalXpress

Grouping of immune cell receptors could help decode patients' personal history of infection

Grouping of pathogen-recognizing proteins on immune T cells may be key to identifying if someone has had an infection in the past, suggests a study published today in eLife. While tests measuring antibodies against a pathogen are often used to detect signs of a previous infection, it is more difficult for researchers to measure the strength and targets of a person's T-cell response to infection or vaccination, but the findings hint at a potential new approach. This patient information could one day be useful for detecting infections, guiding treatments or supporting the research and development of new therapies and vaccines.
wustl.edu

Kommagani to research gut microbiota in endometriosis

EurekAlert

Adding single type of bacteria to gut microbiome boosted anti-tumor immunity in mice

EMBARGOED FOR RELEASE UNTIL 11 A.M. ET, THURSDAY, DEC. 2, 2021. Adding Single Type of Bacteria to Gut Microbiome Boosted Anti-Tumor Immunity in Mice. PITTSBURGH, Dec. 2, 2021 – A bacterium common in the mouse gut microbiome can charge up the immune system to fight cancer cells in the colon, researchers from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine report today in the journal Immunity.
MedicalXpress

How Roquin controls the activity of immune cells

Ludwig Maximilians University Munich (LMU) immunologists have discovered how mutations in Roquin-1 trigger autoimmunity, but can also improve the body's fight against cancer cells. With autoimmune diseases such as lupus erythematosus, severe inflammation occurs in different areas of the organism. The immune system mistakenly identifies the body's own structures as...
Inverse

Why the gut may be humans’ “first brain”

Whether it’s diving off a pier into the salty waves below or stepping up to the podium to address a room full of people, you likely know what “butterflies in your stomach” feel like when they start fluttering away inside. In truth, of course, you are not full of literal butterflies — it’s just your brain talking. But this brain isn’t the one in your head: This brain is the one that runs all the way through your body from your mouth to your butt.
Nature.com

Î±1-Adrenergic receptor mediates adipose-derived stem cell sheet-induced protection against chronic heart failure after myocardial infarction in rats

Cell-based therapy using adipose-derived stem cells (ADSCs) has emerged as a novel therapeutic approach to treat heart failure after myocardial infarction (MI). The purpose of this study was to determine whether inhibition of Î±1-adrenergic receptors (Î±1-ARs) in ADSCs attenuates ADSC sheet-induced improvements in cardiac functions and inhibition of remodeling after MI. ADSCs were isolated from fat tissues of Lewis rats. In in vitro studies using cultured ADSCs, we determined the mRNA levels of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-A and Î±1-AR under normoxia or hypoxia and the effects of norepinephrine and an Î±1-blocker, doxazosin, on the mRNA levels of angiogenic factors. Hypoxia increased Î±1-AR and VEGF mRNA levels in ADSCs. Norepinephrine further increased VEGF mRNA expression under hypoxia; this effect was abolished by doxazosin. Tube formation of human umbilical vein endothelial cells was promoted by conditioned media of ADSCs treated with the Î±1 stimulant phenylephrine under hypoxia but not by those of ADSCs pretreated with phenylephrine plus doxazosin. In in vivo studies using rats with MI, transplanted ADSC sheets improved cardiac functions, facilitated neovascularization, and suppressed fibrosis after MI. These effects were abolished by doxazosin treatment. Pathway analysis from RNA sequencing data predicted significant upregulation of Î±1-AR mRNA expression in transplanted ADSC sheets and the involvement of Î±1-ARs in angiogenesis through VEGF. In conclusion, doxazosin abolished the beneficial effects of ADSC sheets on rat MI hearts as well as the enhancing effect of norepinephrine on VEGF expression in ADSCs, indicating that ADSC sheets promote angiogenesis and prevent cardiac dysfunction and remodeling after MI via their Î±1-ARs.
ajmc.com

Study Finds Gender-Based Differences in Gut Microbiota, Metabolites in People With Acne

Male and female patients with acne vulgaris have been found to have significantly different dysbiosis of gut microbiota and associated metabolites. Male and female patients with acne vulgaris have significantly different dysbiosis, or reduced microbial diversity, of gut microbiota and associated metabolites, according to a study published in Annals of Dermatology.
MedicalXpress

Immune cells in the brain play key role in relationship between gut microbes and b-amyloid deposits

New research from the University of Chicago points to microglia, key immune cells in the brain, as a key mediator in the relationship between the gut microbiome and b-amyloid deposits in male mice in a model of Alzheimer's disease. The results, published on December 2 in the Journal of Experimental Medicine, indicate that the brain's immune cells and their connection to our gut microbes may be an important target for preventing and treating dementia in human patients.
Genetic Engineering News

Immune Cells Use Fat Stores to Fight Infection

Researchers from the University of East Anglia and Quadram Institute report that they have found how our immune cells use the body’s fat stores to fight infection. Their study (“Free fatty-acid transport via CD36 drives β-oxidation-mediated hematopoietic stem cell response to infection”), published in Nature Communications, may help develop novel approaches to treating people with bacterial infections, especially in vulnerable and older people.
umassmed.edu

Han lab developing light-activated immune cell therapy for cancers

Scientists at UMass Chan Medical School have used a light-operated nanoparticle to remotely and selectively activate T-cells engineered and infused into an animal model to attack certain types of tumor cells, such as those found in some leukemia and lymphoma cancers, according to new research published in Nature Nanotechnology. This...
pharmacytimes.com

Relationship Between Gut Microbiome, C. Diff Infection

Teena Chopra, MD, MPH, professor of infectious diseases at Wayne State University, addressed the relationship between gut microbiome and C. diff infection. Pharmacy Times interviewed Teena Chopra, MD, MPH, professor of infectious diseases at Wayne State University, on her presentation at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists 2021 Midyear Clinical Meeting on whether the power of the microbiome can be unlocked to break the cycle of recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection.
Genetic Engineering News

Bacterium Boosts Immune System against Colon Cancer Cells in Mice

A bacterium common in the mouse gut microbiome may aid the immune system in fighting cancer cells in the colon, report researchers from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. Their findings pave a way for new therapeutics designed based on molecules produced by beneficial bacteria, and a new therapeutic strategy for colorectal cancer.
yale.edu

Talk between immune cells could lead to new cancer vaccine

In the past decade, immunotherapy has helped save the lives of many cancer patients, many with lung cancer, who might have otherwise faced almost certain death sentences. However, only about 20% of patients who received immune therapies, designed to enhance or override natural limitations on immune system response — saw sustained benefits from treatment.
technologynetworks.com

Maternal Inflammation Could Link Autism and Gut Problems, Suggests Mouse Study

Though many people with autism spectrum disorders also experience unusual gastrointestinal inflammation, scientists have not established how those conditions might be linked. Now Harvard Medical School and MIT researchers, working with mouse models, may have found the connection: When a mother experiences an infection during pregnancy and her immune system produces elevated levels of the molecule Interleukin-17a (IL-17a), that can not only alter brain development in her fetus, but also alter her microbiome such that after birth the newborn’s immune system can become primed for future inflammatory attacks.
Nature.com

Profiling senescent cells in human brains reveals neurons with CDKN2D/p19 and tau neuropathology

Senescent cells contribute to pathology and dysfunction in animal models1. Their sparse distribution and heterogenous phenotype have presented challenges to their detection in human tissues. We developed a senescence eigengene approach to identify these rare cells within large, diverse populations of postmortem human brain cells. Eigengenes are useful when no single gene reliably captures a phenotype, like senescence. They also help to reduce noise, which is important in large transcriptomic datasets where subtle signals from low-expressing genes can be lost. Each of our eigengenes detected âˆ¼2% senescent cells from a population of âˆ¼140,000 single nuclei derived from 76 postmortem human brains with various levels of Alzheimer's disease (AD) pathology. More than 97% of the senescent cells were excitatory neurons and overlapped with neurons containing neurofibrillary tangle (NFT) tau pathology. Cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor 2D (CDKN2D/p19) was predicted as the most significant contributor to the primary senescence eigengene. RNAscope and immunofluorescence confirmed its elevated expression in AD brain tissue. The p19-expressing neuron population had 1.8-fold larger nuclei and significantly more cells with lipofuscin than p19-negative neurons. These hallmark senescence phenotypes were further elevated in the presence of NFTs. Collectively, CDKN2D/p19-expressing neurons with NFTs represent a unique cellular population in human AD with a senescence-like phenotype. The eigengenes developed may be useful in future senescence profiling studies as they identified senescent cells accurately in snRNA-Seq datasets and predicted biomarkers for histological investigation.
technologynetworks.com

Drugs Affect Gut Microbes in Different Ways

We are one of the most medicated generations of humans to live on our planet. Cardiometabolic diseases like type 2 diabetes, obesity, and coronary artery disease continue to increase in prevalence and together constitute the highest cause of mortality worldwide. Affected people often have to take multiple daily medications for months or even years.
