Lauren London Celebrates Her 37th Birthday: “May I Journey With Less Pain & More Peace”

By Hayley Hynes
hotnewhiphop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, December 5th, ATL actress Lauren London celebrated her 37th birthday, revealing to her followers that she hopes to “journey with less pain and more peace” this year. “Trip 37,” she captioned a series of selfies taken in moody red lighting. “Here’s to more life in real time.”....

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 1

hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Tried Booking JoJo Siwa For Kulture's Birthday, Suggests Her Fee Outshines Rappers

When an opportunity presents itself, you better take it. This past weekend, Cardi B hosted the American Music Awards and it all went off without a hitch, but one moment that people can't stop laughing about was when the rapper wouldn't stop talking about Jojo Siwa. As Cardi was onstage giving a few shoutouts to her fellow stars, she couldn't help but mention the 18-year-old superstar who happens to boast a global multi-million dollar brand.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Diddy’s Twins, 14, Look So Grown Up While Rocking Matching Sweatsuits — Photo

Diddy’s girls Jessie and D’Lila showcased their sporty styles as they twinned in blue tracksuits. Diddy’s twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs, 14, proved they are quite the fashionistas in an artsy new Instagram snapshot posted to their joint account on Nov. 29. The duo looked ultra-cool while rocking blue tracksuits with white tops and slate grey New York Yankee ballcaps and two-toned sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Michael B. Jordan Shares Look Inside His Private Romance With Lori Harvey on Their First Anniversary

Watch: Lori Harvey Calls Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan the "Love of Her Life" Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey celebrated their first anniversary on Wednesday, Nov. 16 and took to Instagram Stories to give fans a look inside their private romance. "Happy Anniversary," the 34-year-old actor wrote alongside a few photos of the couple, including one of the 24-year-old model kissing him on the cheek and another of the pair cuddling close. "It's been a year crazy!!"
RELATIONSHIPS
Person
Lori Harvey
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Dolph's Partner Shares Heartbreaking Video Tribute

Memphis rapper Young Dolph's passing last month was a hard one to stomach. The 36-year-old rapper had always been one of the leaders of his community, constantly making sure to give back to the people around him, as well as anybody having a hard time making ends meet. Dolph's generosity and philanthropy have been documented at length over the years, and his partner Mia Jaye has long advocated that "Black men deserve to grow old."
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Try Not to Cry as Michael B. Jordan Gushes About Lori Harvey: "I Finally Found What Love Was"

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have done quite a good job at keeping details around their relationship under wraps (aside from a few occasional Instagram flicks). The power couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in November, and after reaching such a huge milestone, Michael is now opening up about how he's gotten so comfortable with their relationship being in the public eye — and how it has prepared him for his upcoming romance film, A Journal For Jordan.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#More Life#Happy Birthday#Atl#Moody Red Lighting
POPSUGAR

It’s a Family Affair! Jaden and Willow Smith Stole the Show at the King Richard Premiere

The Smith family showed out at the Los Angeles premiere of King Richard. Will Smith — who stars in the movie as Serena and Venus Williams' father, Richard Williams — brought along his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and their children, Jaden and Willow Smith, to the red carpet event during the AFI Festival on Nov. 14. "My Dad Is The Greatest To Ever Do It, Fight Me," Jaden tweeted in support of Will after the event.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Fabolous Admits To Sneaking Out Of Diddy's Party & Mariah Carey's Session

Even with all of the drama that goes down on social media, sometimes our favorite artists give us stories that become pop culture highlights. It has been quite a rough last few weeks with the untimely and devastating deaths of both Young Dolph and Virgil Abloh. The two passed away under drastically different circumstances, but their impacts on the culture cannot be ignored.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

‘I’m So In Love!’ Lil Uzi Gifts Girlfriend JT A $300K McLaren 720S For Her Birthday, Rents Out Amusement Park

Some of us can’t even get a McChicken or Mcnugget from these men but our good sis JT got a brand new 2022 McLaren 720S from her boo Uzi!. City Girls rapper, JT, just celebrated her 29th birthday and her boyfriend, Lil Uzi Vert, made sure her day was very special. The birthday festivities started off with a simple birthday dinner then escalated from there. At dinner JT had a heartfelt card waiting on her with details of what to expect for her gift. Uzi had cute hand-drawn images on the card as well as a heart and rocket, indicating that she would now be able to jet off into the sunset. Inside the card was a pair of keys to her brand new whip waiting outside the restaurant!
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Fabolous Finally Goes Public With Diddy Party Confession

Most people want to go to a celebrity afterparty to rub shoulders and mingle with whichever stars are in the house. Fabolous has been to several events in his day, but it appears he feels some of those parties weren’t all they were cracked up to be. The Brooklyn rapper...
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Britney Spears' pregnancy tank, plus more of her most delightfully retro looks in honor of her 40th birthday

Happy birthday, Britney Spears! It's been a huge year for the singer, who won a legal battle to end the conservatorship that ruled for life for 13 years and got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari. Now she's ringing in the big 4-0 — and no, we can't believe it either! To celebrate the singer's big day on Dec. 2, 2021, Wonderwall.com is taking a walk down memory lane and reliving Brit's most fantastic retro fashion moments from early in her career… Let's start with this look… A pregnant Britney hit the "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" premiere in Hollywood in July 2005 wearing a silky chocolate brown skirt with a baby blue tank top that read "I have the Golden Ticket" and an arrow pointing at her belly. Two months later, she gave birth to her first child, son Sean Preston Federline.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Bossip

Ooh Na, Na: Rihanna Shuts Down Fenty Beauty Baby Rumor In Hilarious DM Exchange With A Fan

Rihanna is setting those pesky pregnant rumors straight, well…kinda. Following her historic National Hero of Barbados award on Nov. 28, some social media detectives were hard at work speculating whether the Fenty Beauty billionaire was expecting her first child with her Harlem honey A$AP Rocky. A few fans and critics swore that the star was hiding a burgeoning baby bump as she dazzled in a silky caramel-colored gown by Italian luxury brand Bottega Veneta during the prestigious ceremony.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sam Asghari celebrates ‘lioness’ Britney Spears on her 40th birthday: ‘I’m inspired by your beautiful heart’

Britney Spears’s fiancé Sam Asghari has paid tribute to the pop star on her 40th birthday. The personal trainer and actor, 27, shared a touching message from his Instagram account, in which he praised Spears’s “relentless strength” and “beautiful heart”. “I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I’m inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world,” he wrote. “Everyday is your birthday my queen. Happy 1st birthday to my wife.”Asghari and Spears met in October 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video, in which he starred as...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Usher Posts Hilarious Birthday Tribute For ‘Rebel’ Son Usher Raymond: ‘Happy 14th’ — Photos

Usher flexed his funny bone as he celebrated his eldest child’s 14th birthday. The singer also gifted son ‘Cinco’ a blue Gucci backpack!. Funny guy! Usher showcased his irreverent sense of humor when he paid a special birthday tribute to his son Usher Raymond V. Taking to his Instagram on Friday, the 43-year-old singer shared a hilarious image of a sonogram with a middle finger being pointed up from the womb. “Guess WHO!! Been a rebel,” Usher captioned the silly snap. “Happy 14th URV ‘Cinco’.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Swizz Beatz Is Frustrated With "Verzuz" Artists Charging "5x" More Than "Non Black Shows"

Another Verzuz is in the books now that Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's appearances have come and gone. Things were pretty tense leading into this Verzuz, and as we saw, the show kicked off with a bang after Bizzy Bone erupted on members of the Memphis collective. After a brief break, Verzuz officials were able to get things back on track, and soon, Bizzy even rejoined his groupmates and offered up an apology.
MUSIC
wbrz.com

Britney Spears takes to Instagram as she celebrates her 40th birthday

One of the music industry's most recognizable singers is celebrating a milestone birthday. Louisiana's own, Britney Spears, turns 40 Thursday, December 2. Spears rose to fame in 1998 with the release of her hit song, "Baby One More Time." Since then, she's been a force in the industry, releasing hit after hit.
MUSIC

