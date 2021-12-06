Lauren London Celebrates Her 37th Birthday: “May I Journey With Less Pain & More Peace”

Happy birthday, Britney Spears! It's been a huge year for the singer, who won a legal battle to end the conservatorship that ruled for life for 13 years and got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari. Now she's ringing in the big 4-0 — and no, we can't believe it either! To celebrate the singer's big day on Dec. 2, 2021, Wonderwall.com is taking a walk down memory lane and reliving Brit's most fantastic retro fashion moments from early in her career… Let's start with this look… A pregnant Britney hit the "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" premiere in Hollywood in July 2005 wearing a silky chocolate brown skirt with a baby blue tank top that read "I have the Golden Ticket" and an arrow pointing at her belly. Two months later, she gave birth to her first child, son Sean Preston Federline.
