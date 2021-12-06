ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The US Military Has Taken Action Against Ransomware Groups and 'Imposed Costs'

 4 days ago

Oh hell no. Absoutely nope. Offense nearly always wins over defense. Defense has to work all the time, every time, while offense only has to work once. Plus, offense usually has the advantage of surprise. The reasons go on and on. Defense has an important role to play, totally...

U.S. Cyber Command’s actions against ransomware draw support and criticism

Over the weekend, Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, the head of U.S. Cyber Command and the National Security Agency (NSA), confirmed what most cybersecurity specialists already knew: The U.S. military has engaged in offensive measures against ransomware groups. These actions were undertaken to stem the alarming and growing tide of ransomware attacks that have hit U.S. industry, notably Colonial Pipeline in May, and have afflicted hundreds of healthcare and educational institutions.
'We're Hitting Ransomware Groups,' US and Allies Confirm

Military forces and intelligence agencies exist to protect a nation's security. So it's no surprise that as some ransomware-wielding criminals have been hitting healthcare, pipelines and other sectors that provide critical services, governments have been recasting the risk posed by ransomware not just as a business threat but as an urgent national security concern.
Cyber Command Publicly Joins Fight Against Ransomware Groups

U.S. military acknowledges targeting cybercriminals who launch attacks on U.S. companies. Cybercriminals who launch attacks on critical U.S. companies are going to be targeted by the branch of the military known as Cyber Command, and everyone has been put on notice. Gen. Paul Nakasone, who heads up Cyber Command, told...
US Imposes Travel Sanctions on Ugandan Military Intelligence Chief

KAMPALA, UGANDA - Uganda's military has expressed disappointment with U.S. sanctions against its military intelligence chief Major General Abel Kandiho for alleged human rights abuses. Ugandan rights activists welcomed the sanctions - for torture and sexual abuse under Kandiho - but say more needs to be done. In a statement...
US losing pace in military space race against China

A senior US general in the recently created Space Force has warned Beijing could outgun Washington by 2030. Why is Joe Biden allowing this to happen?. Perhaps the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and their acolytes knew exactly what they were buying when they allegedly supported Biden for president of the United States and tacitly paid his son Hunter for services rendered.
Ransomware Group Rebrands Multiple Times to Evade Detection

A mid-sized ransomware group known for targeting healthcare and education sector organizations has repeatedly rebranded over the past year to avoid scrutiny, according to Mandiant. The “54BB47h” (Sabbath) group first appeared on the radar in September when it advertised for affiliate partners, the threat intelligence firm said. Unusually for a...
What to Do When a Ransomware Group Disappears

It’s your company’s worst nightmare: attackers managed to sneak ransomware onto your servers. Now, you’re locked out of every file unless you agree to pay whatever price they’re asking. As if the situation couldn’t get any worse, the attackers disappear without a trace and you can’t even pay their ransom to unlock your files. What do you do now?
US and Israel plan for possible joint military action if Iran nuclear talks fail

‘PREPARED TO TURN TO OTHER OPTIONS’: Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon and Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department yesterday, and high on the agenda was a discussion of options in the event diplomacy fails to bring Iran back in compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by the Trump administration.
The Cost of a Ransomware Attack, Part 2: Response & Recovery

This is the second half of a 2-part series on the cost of ransomware attacks. Read part one, about the cash paid to the attackers themselves, here. As harrowing as they are, actual ransomware payments constitute only a small fraction of the cost of an attack. Downtime and recovery are far more expensive. And these costs are rising exponentially. Datto's Global State of the Channel Ransomware Report reported that ransomware payments had grown 94% between just 2019 and 2020—and were 50 times greater than the actual ransom.
Internal document reveals DHS warned immigration officials against deporting Haitians

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. An internal memo from August revealed some officials within the Department of Homeland Security’s civil rights office alerted immigration and border agents that returning Haitian arrivals to Haiti could lead to major […] The post Internal document reveals DHS warned immigration officials against deporting Haitians appeared first on Documented.
In Naming Omicron Variant, Authorities Skipped 'Xi' and 'Nu'

Obviously they skipped it because of Xi, leader of China. Okay? So? How is that unethical, misleading, or immoral? There were (and are) issues since the beginning of the pandemic with people calling it Wuhan Flu, China Virus, etc. for the explicit purpose of being edgy in an embarrassingly childish display of mild racism and right-wing virtue signalling. In some cases around the world, people were being assaulted for "being in a pandemic while Asian".
SolarWinds Hackers Have a Whole Bag of New Tricks For Mass Compromise Attacks

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica:. Almost exactly a year ago, security researchers uncovered one of the worst data breaches in modern history, if not ever: a Kremlin-backed hacking campaign that compromised the servers of network management provider SolarWinds and, from there, the networks of 100 of its highest-profile customers, including nine US federal agencies. Nobelium -- the name Microsoft gave to the intruders -- was eventually expelled, but the group never gave up and arguably has only become more brazen and adept at hacking large numbers of targets in a single stroke. The latest reminder of the group's proficiency comes from security firm Mandiant, which on Monday published research detailing Nobelium's numerous feats -- and a few mistakes -- as it continued to breach the networks of some of its highest-value targets.
America Tries to Fill 600,000 Vacant Cybersecurity Positions

First, that represents around 0.5% of the entire US workforce. For a specialized technical job? Alternatively: that is around 50% of the number of people working in software development. That's not even remotely realistic - that's a number pulled out of...a dark hole. "it's necessary to consider those who have...
