Jefferson County bridge replacement project plans display open for viewing

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — PennDOT announced they will have a plans display for the upcoming bridge replacement project in Clover Township.

The public is invited to view the plans online regarding the State Route 3003 Redbank Creek Replacement Project from Dec. 6 to 17. Comments and questions may be submitted by clicking “ submit comments ” from the webpage. The purpose of the plans display for this project is to share preliminary information on the project`s status, schedule, design and right-of-way acquisition, according to PennDOT.

The goal of the project is to replace the bridge carrying Mount Pleasant Road (State Route 3003) over Redbank Creek in Clover Township. Right now, the structure consists of an approximately 192 long steel girder bridge that will be replaced on the same alignment with a steel girder bridge.

During construction, traffic will be detoured during the replacement using state roads, though the construction year is to be determined.

PennDOT said other work to be completed will include guide rail updates, approach pavement replacement and utility relocations.

For more information on projects happening in Jefferson County, head to PennDOT’s website under “District 10.” Once there, head to “public meetings” and then “ Jefferson County .”

