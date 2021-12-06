ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, PA

Jefferson County bridge replacement project plans display open for viewing

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
WTAJ
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gCdNU_0dFGUk4L00

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — PennDOT announced they will have a plans display for the upcoming bridge replacement project in Clover Township.

The public is invited to view the plans online regarding the State Route 3003 Redbank Creek Replacement Project from Dec. 6 to 17. Comments and questions may be submitted by clicking “ submit comments ” from the webpage. The purpose of the plans display for this project is to share preliminary information on the project`s status, schedule, design and right-of-way acquisition, according to PennDOT.

The goal of the project is to replace the bridge carrying Mount Pleasant Road (State Route 3003) over Redbank Creek in Clover Township. Right now, the structure consists of an approximately 192 long steel girder bridge that will be replaced on the same alignment with a steel girder bridge.

PennDOT plow truck catches fire on I-80 after ‘technical issues’

During construction, traffic will be detoured during the replacement using state roads, though the construction year is to be determined.

PennDOT said other work to be completed will include guide rail updates, approach pavement replacement and utility relocations.

For more information on projects happening in Jefferson County, head to PennDOT’s website under “District 10.” Once there, head to “public meetings” and then “ Jefferson County .”

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Elk, Northumberland Counties awarded $750,000 for infrastructure upgrades

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Elk and Northumberland counties have been awarded $750,000 to help fund various improvement projects including safety, roadways, sidewalks, and sewage systems. The PA Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin announced the funding Thursday that was provided by the Wolf Administration via the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) […]
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
WTAJ

Free COVID test sites available in Centre, Jefferson counties

(WTAJ) — Free COVID-19 drive-up testing sites will open in Centre and Jefferson counties, according to an announcement from the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH). CENTRE COUNTY TESTING Testing is available Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will also be testing Monday, Dec. 20 and Monday, Dec. 27 from 10 a.m. […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Staff shortages due to COVID-19 causes temporary changes for Huntingdon County district court

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Staff shortages due to COVID-19 caused the shutdown of one Magisterial District Court in Huntingdon County this past week. Huntingdon County President Judge George Zanic said while the District Court in Orbisonia is temporarily closed, filings could still be made by contacting the court. All hearings for Orbisonia District Court were […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Wolf admin. announces theatrical project funding for deaf, hard of hearing Pa. residents

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)–The Wolf admin. announced that Pennsylvanians who are deaf or hard of hearing will be able to see a special live theatrical performance made possible due to funding. The Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) awarded $16,500 to the Little Lake Theatre Company in Canonsburg to create “Journey into Theater with Hands and Voices.” Department […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Pleasant, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
County
Jefferson County, PA
Jefferson County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Jefferson County, PA
Traffic
WTAJ

WANTED: Somerset County officials looking for three wanted on warrants

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Somerset County officials released an updated list of people that are wanted on warrants as of Dec. 10. The Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are asking the public to help them find the following individuals: Paul Jackson, 33, of Windber area – DUI Todd […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Wolf administration announces $11.4 Million investment in food bank storage

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Wolf Administration and the General Assembly have announced an $11.4 million investment in cold storage infrastructure for food banks across Pennsylvania. Food banks in Central Pennsylvania will benefit from the investment, including the Central PA Food Bank, Food For Families, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and SHFB of Northwest PA. […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Shortage of snowplow drivers hampers states as storms arrive

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — More U.S. drivers could find themselves stuck on snowy highways or have their travel delayed this winter due to a shortage of snowplow drivers — a reality that could hit home Friday as winter storms start dumping snow from the Intermountain West to the Upper Great Lakes. States from Washington to […]
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Crews respond to fire at vacant building in Hollidaysburg

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over half a dozen fire crews were dispatched Friday morning for a structure fire at a vacant commercial building in Hollidaysburg. The fire that was quickly extinguished occurred at the former L Woods Photography business along North Montgomery Street where heavy smoke was seen emanating from inside. Flames were located […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy