ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Travelers at Sea-Tac Airport consider Omicron variant risk, changing requirements

By Jennifer Lee - Q13 FOX News
ourcommunitynow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE - Guidelines for international travelers are getting tighter...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Arriving This Early Before Your Flight Is Now "Critical," Experts Warn

The many struggles at airports around the country have been well documented in recent months, as major airlines have seen delays and cancellations on a massive scale. In recent weeks alone, Southwest Airlines and American Airlines each canceled thousands of flights in high-profile snafus due in large part to staffing shortages brought on by the pandemic. All of the drama for passengers around the country is only expected to get worse in the coming weeks, with demand for holiday travel surging and airlines trying to beef up their employee rosters and trim their schedules in the hopes of minimizing disruptions. If you are scheduled to travel in the midst of the mayhem, you'll want to make a plan to move through the process as smoothly and proactively as possible to get where you're going. Read on to find out how early experts suggest you arrive for your holiday flights.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Baltimore

TSA Expecting December Holiday Travel To Approach Pre-Pandemic Levels

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The Transportation Security Administration expects passenger traffic in American airports to approach pre-pandemic levels during the holiday season. Agents screened 21 million passengers during a 10-day period around the Thanksgiving holiday. More than 31,000 people flew out of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, marking a new high point for passenger traffic since the start of the pandemic, an airport official said. With Christmas and New Year’s Eve approaching, TSA is advising passengers to arrive two hours early for domestic or three early hours for international flights, and to avoid airport rush hours if possible — they’re normally between 5-7 a.m. or 4-6 p.m. “We see a strengthening in the airline travel industry toward pre-pandemic levels and our goal is to ensure you as the passenger have a safe and secure flight,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “We work hard with our airport and airline partners to achieve this by ensuring screening operations meet the upcoming demand.” The agency also advises travelers to study the guidelines of what’s permitted in checked luggage and carry-on bags. A face mask requirement is still in place in U.S. airports and is extended through March 18, 2022, the agency said.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Sea Tac Airport#Seattle#U S#Covid 19#Seattle Guidelines
CBS 46

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport testing for Omicron variant

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta is one of four U.S. airports that has expanded testing to include the new Omicron variant, according to The Sacramento Bee. The program was introduced at Hartsfield-Jackson for the first time on Sunday where Delta Airlines continues to operate three flights a...
ATLANTA, GA
kyma.com

U.S. considering stricter COVID testing requirements for air travelers

(KYMA, KECY) - In the first step in easing omicron in the U.S., government officials are considering more robust COVID testing for all air travelers entering the U.S. Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are discussing whether to require everyone to test negative one day before entering the country and then again upon arriving.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KING 5

Sea-Tac Airport sees up to 150% increase in holiday travelers over 2020

SEATAC, Wash. — The Port of Seattle estimates 1.5 million people passed through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport over Thanksgiving weekend. The numbers are approaching, but have yet to reach, pre-pandemic levels. “The planes are full, people are out and about,” said Rhonda Lozier of Tacoma. “Coming out from Cleveland was no...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

International travelers at Atlanta airport facing stricter requirements to return home

ATLANTA — At Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, travelers getting ready to fly outside the country will face stricter requirements in order to return. Starting Monday, passengers over the age of 2 must take a COVID-19 test no sooner than the day before boarding a flight to the U.S. Previously, vaccinated travelers had a 72-hour window to test negative.
ATLANTA, GA
ValleyCentral

‘Reconsider travel’ advisory issued for Mexico due to COVID-19

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — CDC officials have issued a travel advisory asking the public to reconsider travel to Mexico. The Reconsider travel advisory was issued due to a high level of COVID-19 in Mexico. “Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorized vaccine. […]
HARLINGEN, TX
Best Life

United Airlines Is Ending Its Ban on This, Starting Tomorrow

While the COVID pandemic kept most people inside for much of last year, airlines had to make some serious changes. One of the biggest updates to flying was the addition of masks on flights, a policy that remains in place to this day. But as more and more people return to air travel, restrictions are quickly being abandoned. Many airlines blocked off middle seats and banned alcohol on flights, only to reverse course earlier this year. Now, United Airlines has just announced that it's lifting one of its COVID restrictions with only minimal notice. Read on to find out what you will soon be able to do once more when flying United.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

Delta Air Lines Just Made This Major Update for All December Travelers

Air travel has had an unprecedented two years. For much of the pandemic, people weren't flying the way that they had been, but those numbers have picked back up dramatically. Delta's CEO recently warned passengers that they should start expecting longer lines at airports, especially now that the U.S. has reopened its borders to millions of international visitors. Other travel experts have warned about higher flight prices to meet holiday demand. And now, Delta has announced that it's making new changes for December travelers. Read on to find out the latest from the airline.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Philly

Spirit Airlines Adding 7 New Flight Destinations From Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Spirit Airlines is giving Delaware Valley travelers some new flight options. The airlines announced seven new destinations from Philadelphia on Tuesday. New domestic flights include New Orleans, Nashville, Houston, and Oakland. We’re turning the skies yellow in the #CityofBrotherlyLove! 💛✈️.#TravelTuesday ALERT: We’re unveiling 7x new non-stop routes from @PHLAirport for #Philly travelers in 2022! READ MORE: https://t.co/GdktuCQUOy pic.twitter.com/2XcOozwU1x — Spirit Airlines (@SpiritAirlines) December 7, 2021   Travelers can also book international flights to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, Montego Bay in Jamaica, and Aguadilla in Puerto Rico. The flights will begin next year.  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TravelPulse

Frontier Airlines Announces 18 Nonstop Routes, Two New Destinations

Frontier Airlines on Tuesday announced it was rolling out 18 nonstop routes, including two new destinations to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. The announcement also included an expansion to existing service to Cancun, Mexico and San Juan, Puerto Rico. To celebrate the new service, the airline is offering...
LIFESTYLE
Mental_Floss

The Best Airlines in the U.S. and the World

If you want to visit to a far-flung destination in a reasonable amount of time, flying is your only option. You may not be able to avoid taking a plane to your next vacation, but you do have a choice in which company will get you there. Below are the best airlines for traveling internationally and within the U.S.
LIFESTYLE
q13fox.com

Sea-Tac Airport sees wettest fall ever recorded

SEATAC, Wash. - The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport just recorded its wettest fall ever, according to data from National Weather Service. As of 7 p.m. Sunday, Sea-Tac has gotten 18.91" of precipitation since September 1. The next-wettest fall was in 2006, which saw 18.61" of rain, followed by 17.58" in 2016,...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy