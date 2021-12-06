ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle begin removing Sports Direct branding from St James’ Park

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sports Direct signage at St James’ Park is finally being...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Newcastle United are not doomed just yet if St James' Park remains this loud

As their night threatened to turn ugly, as the rain fell harder and clothes began to soak through to the skin, Newcastle United’s supporters sang and chanted. The volume grew, the noise rose, louder and louder until the crisp night air seemed to vibrate with the sound of their defiant last stand. The stadium, all concrete, glass and steel, seemed to be shaking as the songs reached their crescendo.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Eddie Howe challenges Newcastle to make history by staying in the Premier League

Eddie Howe has challenged Newcastle to make history by defying the odds to retain their Premier League status. The Magpies have won none of their opening 14 league games of the season heading into Saturday’s home clash with fellow strugglers Burnley, a record matched in the recent past by Swindon, QPR and Sheffield United, all of whom were relegated.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Georginio Wijnaldum angling for Premier League return

What the papers sayGeorginio Wijnaldum is believed to be open to a loan move back to the Premier League in January, with Arsenal tipped as among the clubs interested in a potential deal for the 31-year-old. The Daily Mail, citing a report from Sky Sports, says that despite the midfielder’s interest in seeking more playing time elsewhere, Paris St Germain are unwilling to let the midfielder leave.The Daily Mail also reports Mohamed Elneny features on Newcastle’s shortlist of January transfer targets. The Magpies are believed to be keen on the Arsenal midfielder, who is out of contract at the Emirates...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Ashley
The Independent

Uefa insist Tottenham vs Rennes must go ahead despite Covid outbreak

Uefa insisted on Thursday morning that Tottenham’s Europa Conference League match against Rennes was still scheduled to go ahead tonight, despite the Premier League club claiming it has been postponed. After a Covid outbreak at Tottenham’s training ground, eight first-team players and five members of staff have returned positive tests, and the club released a statement on Wednesday confirming it had “unilaterally” reached a decision to call the match off. Rennes said the decision “had not been confirmed by Uefa in any way” and cited a “lack of fair play”. Amid the conflicting statements, Uefa clarified on Thursday morning...
UEFA
Sunderland Echo

Latest St. James’s Park upgrade met by mixed reception from Newcastle United fans

Last month, it was revealed that a new fitness studio was being put in place next to The Magpies’ home dressing room. Twitter user @AdamBeckett09 posted two photos taken from the dressing room looking into the newly refurbished area with the comment: “Eddie Howe’s brand new warm area behind NUFC dressing home. Just finished it.”
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Direct#Signage#Magpies#St James Park
fourfourtwo.com

Marley Watkins and Christian Ramirez bag a brace each as Aberdeen beat St Mirren

Impressive Aberdeen made it back-to-back wins in the cinch Scottish Premiership for just the second time this season as they outgunned St Mirren 4-1 to move ahead of Hibernian and into the top six. Marley Watkins and Christian Ramirez both scored a brace for the Dons, with Scott Tanser’s effort...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester City handed quadruple injury boost ahead of Watford trip

Champions Manchester City are almost back to full strength as they travel to Watford in the Premier League on Saturday. Manager Pep Guardiola claimed his squad were facing an “emergency” ahead of their midweek win at Aston Villa as they were hit by injury, illness and suspension problems. That emergency...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Tottenham’s Oliver Skipp determined to justify Antonio Conte faith

Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp is determined to prove Antonio Conte right and become a mainstay at the north London club. The Italian said Skipp has all the attributes to become a “top midfielder” after his performance against Brentford in midweek and he followed it up with another impressive display in the 3-0 win against Norwich on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Demarai Gray seals Everton win over Arsenal to ease pressure on Rafael Benitez

Everton’s winless run came to an end in dramatic fashion as Demarai Gray’s stoppage-time strike secured a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Arsenal at Goodison Park. The visitors took the lead through Martin Odegaard’s volley at the end of the first half, moments after Richarlison had a goal disallowed for offside following a VAR check.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

5 eye-catching FA Cup third round ties

Manchester United were drawn against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round. There will be three all-Premier League ties played between January 7 and 10.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool chief welcomes formation of new supporters’ board

Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan has welcomed the formation of a new supporters’ board to improve fan representation within the club. The new set-up will be enshrined in the club’s articles of association and a legally-binding memorandum of understanding between the club and the Official Liverpool Supporters Trust will be entered into.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

FA Cup holders Leicester to face Watford in third round

FA Cup holders Leicester have been drawn to play Premier League rivals Watford in the third round. Brendan Rodgers’ side, who beat Chelsea in last season’s final, face former boss Claudio Ranieri in one of three all-Premier League ties.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy