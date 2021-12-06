Washington Football Team emerging in chaotic NFC playoff race

Narratives, and the playoff picture, can change fast in the National Football League. For months, the NFC was the far superior conference, with four or five teams viewed as being better than anyone the AFC had to offer, except for maybe the Tennessee Titans when Derrick Henry is healthy. However, the Rams and Cowboys are now in mini-slumps, and the Patriots have now cracked the top three in DVOA behind only Tampa Bay and Arizona. Week 12 in the NFL will provide an even clearer picture of who’s for real in the AFC and NFC playoff race.
