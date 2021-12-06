ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington's Brian Johnson hits 'insane' game-winning field goal in full-circle moment

By @JacobCamenker - Sporting News on MSN.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Johnson was called on to deliver...

