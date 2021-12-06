Washington's Brian Johnson hits 'insane' game-winning field goal in full-circle moment

When the Washington Football Team takes the field Sunday, it will be the first team to start four different kickers this season. The team started Dustin Hopkins for the first six games of the season before parting ways. Then, Chris Blewitt came in and blew three field goal attempts in two weeks. Joey Slye came in to right the ship for three weeks before injuring his hamstring in Monday night's win against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, it's Brian Johnson's time to shine.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO