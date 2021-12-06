Washington's Brian Johnson hits 'insane' game-winning field goal in full-circle moment

The Washington Football Team is on to kicker No. 4 this season. One day after Joey Slye suffered a hamstring injury during Monday night’s win over the Seattle Seahawks, Washington signed Brian Johnson, a former Gonzaga College High and Virginia Tech standout, off the Chicago Bears’ practice squad. “It was...
Washington kicker Joey Slye hurt his hamstring during Monday night’s win over the Seahawks and head coach Ron Rivera said on Tuesday morning that he’s going to miss multiple weeks, so the team will need to replace him on the active roster. It appears they’ve found Slye’s replacement. According to...
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team has placed kicker Joey Slye on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury and signed Brian Johnson to fill its need at the position, the team announced Tuesday. Slye was injured in Monday's 17-15 win over the Seattle Seahawks. He'll miss at least...
LAS VEGAS — Washington’s fourth kicker of the year needed just three points. Three points to grab the team’s fourth straight win. So, when Brian Johnson lined up for his first field goal in a Washington uniform, he was asked to make a 48-yarder with just over 40 seconds left. No pressure, right?
Brian Johnson replaced Joey Slye as Virginia Tech’s kicker in 2018. After Slye graduated, Johnson went on to kick three seasons for the Hokies. Johnson went undrafted in the 2021 NFL draft but signed a free-agent contract with the Chicago Bears. Johnson spent training camp with the Bears and opened...
Brian Johnson had been with the Washington Football Team for less than a week and he was already called on to deliver some late-game heroics. With Washington trailing 15-14 to the Las Vegas Raiders in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter, Johnson, who had been plucked from the Chicago Bears' practice squad the previous Tuesday, lined up for a 48-yard attempt. And just like his previous eight kicks prior to joining the Burgundy & Gold, Johnson's ninth was sent through the uprights.
When the Washington Football Team takes the field Sunday, it will be the first team to start four different kickers this season. The team started Dustin Hopkins for the first six games of the season before parting ways. Then, Chris Blewitt came in and blew three field goal attempts in two weeks. Joey Slye came in to right the ship for three weeks before injuring his hamstring in Monday night's win against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, it's Brian Johnson's time to shine.
Brian Johnson's story continues to get better by the minute. The rookie kicker, Washington's fourth of the season, was signed just six days ago following an injury to Joey Slye. Then on Sunday in his debut with Washington -- his hometown team -- Johnson nailed a 48-yard field goal with 37 seconds remaining, a kick that would propel the Burgundy and Gold to its fourth straight victory.
Hollywood could not have written a better script for Brian Johnson on Sunday. Johnson, a Bethesda, Md., native, a Gonzaga High and Virginia Tech alum, was signed by Washington on Tuesday following an injury to Joey Slye. And, in his Washington debut on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, the moment quickly found him.
LAS VEGAS — With 41 seconds remaining and The Washington Football Team down 15-14 to the Las Vegas Raiders, Bethesda, Maryland native, Brian Johnson jogs onto the field. Without hesitation, he makes a 48-yard field goal to give Washington the 17-15 lead and the win. "It was insane," said Johnson.
What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, right? Not in this instance, because the Washington Football Team, behind the leg of new kicker Brian Johnson (!), walked out of Sin City with their fourth-straight win!. Other than the defense, there wasn’t much to like about Washington’s performance, but winning ugly...
Deion Sanders being involved in the college football world is a game-changer. We got another glimpse of that on Thursday. Sanders did something highly unconventional and invited a notorious figure to speak to his Jackson State football program. The first-year head coach had social media star Brittany Renner speak to his players.
Jaguars running back James Robinson saw his usage decrease this past Sunday against the Rams. That didn’t sit well with Trevor Lawrence, who voiced his concerns earlier this week. Speaking to the media, Lawrence revealed that he discussed the possibility of Robinson being benched with the rest of the...
A notable college football head coach walked away from his position on Tuesday afternoon. McNeese head coach Frank Wilson has resigned, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. It’s reportedly a “stunning” move to those within the program. There’s a reason Wilson’s leaving McNeese, though. According to multiple reports, he’s...
LSU has literally thrown the kitchen sink at Brian Kelly to get him down to the bayou. Kelly is the winningest football coach in Notre Dame's history. That says a lot when you think about the hall of fame coaches and legendary names that have been at Notre Dame. He's...
The 49ers’ loss in Seattle on Sunday began on a scary note. On the opening kickoff, special-teams gunner Trenton Cannon’s head was bent back and he suffered a concussion when he ran into the thigh of teammate Talanoa Hufanga.
Did you happen to watch that debacle Saturday night? If you were able to stay until the end of Iowa’s no-show performance in that 41-3 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten championship game, you deserve a pat on the back. It was awful, an embarrassment to the conference, and a signal the Big Ten needs change. It is time to do away with divisions and take the two best teams to the conference championship game.
Newly-hired head coach Brent Pry and the Virginia Tech Hokies are reportedly set to poach an assistant from the Jacksonville Jaguars. At the end of this year’s NFL season, Jags tight ends coach Tyler Bowen is set to join the Virginia Tech program as its offensive coordinator, per Matt Zenitz of On3.
The Detroit Lions’ defensive breakdowns and a bad penalty at the end of their game against the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving may have cost the team a better chance at getting their first win of the season. On third down, with the Bears inching toward the goal line, the Lions...
Comments / 0