ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, PA

Govenor Comes to Chester With State Money to Stop Gun Violence

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Kxj2_0dFGTq5G00
Gov. Tom Wolf talks about gun violence prevention during a Friday visit to Memorial Park in Chester.Image via the Daily Times.

The Chester Panthers Foundation is getting $50,000 from the state to expand its efforts to curb gun violence, Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf announced during his visit to Chester Friday, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times.

The Panthers, which brings football and cheer programs to 200 youth, will use the money to expand its sports activities and youth programming.

Another $25,000 will go to the Chester Biddy Basketball Association for socio-emotional gun prevention workshops to youth.

Upper Darby will receive $308,122 for a new community policing center for the township’s west side.  It will give youth a place to go for homework help, group activities, and referrals for families and life skills classes.

The money comes from the state’s Violence Intervention and Prevention Grant Program.

“We don’t do enough with community organizations that are on the ground and actually know what’s going on,” Wolf said. “

Gun homicides in Pennsylvania have increased by 48% from 2019 to 2020.

Chester has seen a 45 percent decrease in homicides from 2020 to 2021 from a collaboration between city police, the Chester Partnership for Safe Neighborhoods, and Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

Read more at the Daily Times about the governor’s visit to Chester.

Comments / 16

Frank Cooke
6d ago

No program will succeed without police presence. How come heavy crime areas don’t have boots on the ground and reinforced patrols? Instead, you have lessened enforcement of laws and have made citizens feel defeated and prisoners of their own neighborhoods. The reason why nobody witnesses crime if because they believe the criminal will win. In football, this would be intentional grounding.

Reply(3)
14
TiredoftheCrap
6d ago

By vetoing constitutional carry this idiot did more to harm innocent law-abiding citizens than any amount of money he can throw at the problem. As long as criminals know that law-abiding citizens are less likely to carry they're easy targets.

Reply
14
Charles Cadwallader
6d ago

He should have built a new 5000 room prison! At two convicts per cell, that's 10,000 criminals, he would almost be half way there for the hard criminals! Let's Go Brandon!!!

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
DELCO.Today

Proposed Turnpike Reform Package Designed to ‘Stop Bleeding’ of Uncollected Tolls

A return of in-person toll takers is one of the proposals to stem the tide of unpaid trips on roadways that include the Pa. Turnpike. Pennsylvania State Senator Marty Flynn plans to introduce a Turnpike reform package with the hope of preventing future uncollected tolls, often referred to as “leakage,” writes Marley Parish for the Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Darby, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Chester, PA
Government
City
Upper Darby, PA
City
Chester, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Government
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy