Govenor Comes to Chester With State Money to Stop Gun Violence

Gov. Tom Wolf talks about gun violence prevention during a Friday visit to Memorial Park in Chester. Image via the Daily Times.

The Chester Panthers Foundation is getting $50,000 from the state to expand its efforts to curb gun violence, Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf announced during his visit to Chester Friday, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times.

The Panthers , which brings football and cheer programs to 200 youth, will use the money to expand its sports activities and youth programming.

Another $25,000 will go to the Chester Biddy Basketball Association for socio-emotional gun prevention workshops to youth.

Upper Darby will receive $308,122 for a new community policing center for the township’s west side. It will give youth a place to go for homework help, group activities, and referrals for families and life skills classes.

The money comes from the state’s Violence Intervention and Prevention Grant Program.

“We don’t do enough with community organizations that are on the ground and actually know what’s going on,” Wolf said. “

Gun homicides in Pennsylvania have increased by 48% from 2019 to 2020.

Chester has seen a 45 percent decrease in homicides from 2020 to 2021 from a collaboration between city police, the Chester Partnership for Safe Neighborhoods, and Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.