Emporia, KS

Emporia business receiving federal money to improve energy efficiency

By Chuck Samples
KVOE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Emporia business is benefiting from a federal program to increase energy efficiency. Bob’s Cash Saver, which owns Country Mart and Good’s...

kvoe.com

Dearborn Press & Guide

UM-Dearborn charges ahead on energy efficiency projects

One of the central challenges in the fight to contain climate change is that it won’t be done with one or two big ideas but with hundreds of little changes to the way we live. Laying out what those changes will be is time-consuming in itself, and given the financial resources we’ll need to devote to the cause, it’s important to have a solid plan that makes every dollar count. Viewed this way, UM-Dearborn is already off to a great start as it moves toward meeting the new carbon neutrality goals of the U-M system. In particular, the 2020 DTE E-Challenge, in which a 53-member campus team put together a comprehensive energy savings strategy for UM-Dearborn, yielded a plan for dozens of projects that have been researched, have budgets and are “shelf ready” as funding becomes available. It’s like having a game plan for tackling our carbon problem on campus — or at least a playbook for the first quarter.
DEARBORN, MI
WETM

Elmira-Corning Airport to receive money from $39M federal relief fund

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira-Corning Regional Airport is set to receive money from a $39-million federal relief fund for Upstate airports. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded Upstate New York $39,172,473 in COVID relief funds to airports and counties, Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced. The Elmira-Corning Airport is set to receive $134,021 for Large and Small Concessions as part of the grant.
ELMIRA, NY
techxplore.com

Prospects for more efficient solar energy conversion

Energy is an essential commodity of our existence, as such, having a sustainable, renewable and affordable energy source is vital. Of all the renewable energy sources, the sun is the most promising due to the vast amount of energy it radiates to the earth surface. To benefit from this vast energy from the sun, a comprehensive study into photovoltaics is needed. In this article, we present our findings from the surface study of a perovskite material, methyl ammonium triiodide (MAPbI3).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fox40

Clear Efficiency Has The Solution For Energy

You can improve your home’s energy efficiency and save on your energy bills! Clear Efficiency is a participating contractor with SMUD’s Home Performance Program. We offer exclusive rebates for SMUD customers, including up to $3000 to upgrade the insulation in your home! We can help you qualify for a SMUD rebate of up to $3000 with Clear Efficiency’s Airsulate™ insulation system now!
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Grand Island Independent

Renovation project improves energy efficiency at UNK’s Warner Hall

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney is planning a major renovation of Warner Hall that will improve the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, increase energy efficiency and extend the building’s useful life. Approved last week by the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, the project is part...
KEARNEY, NE
upenn.edu

How to drive energy efficiency in low-income countries

Credit market failures could slow energy efficiency adoption in low-income countries, according to a new research paper titled “Credit, Attention, and Externalities in the Adoption of Energy Efficient Technologies by Low-Income Households.”. Low-income households face credit constraints in adopting energy efficient technologies, which policymakers may address with financing programs and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

Ameriflight Improves Maintenance Efficiency

Ameriflight’s efforts to streamline maintenance paperwork is paying dividends—from shorter aircraft maintenance downtimes to less overtime pay in the records department. It also is a step toward its goal of having a digital maintenance operation, ideally by the end of 2022, Cliff Hansen, Ameriflight... Ameriflight Improves Maintenance Efficiency is part...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NRDC

DOE Proposes to Advance Light Bulb Energy Efficiency

The Department of Energy has released a pre-publication version of a proposed rule that would greatly advance the energy efficiency of the nation’s light bulbs. The rule, along with another rule proposed by DOE in late November, would effectively complete the transition to LED lighting from older, inefficient incandescent technology, delivering huge savings to consumers and avoiding millions of metric tons of carbon emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Mining Journal

Ripple River energy improved

L’ANSE — Baraga Electric Utility and L’Anse Electric Utility have teamed up to bring energy efficiency improvements to the Ripple Recovery Residence, a safe place for women to live who are in recovery from substance use disorder. “A lot of people recovering from drug addiction need time and support to...
BARAGA, MI
wwnytv.com

17 Lewis County businesses awarded money for improvements

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Almost a quarter of a million dollars has been awarded to 17 businesses in Lewis County to make much-needed improvements. It’s part of the Façade & Streetscape Improvement Program and it’s producing a lot excitement. Charlotte Schweitzer has been whipping up milkshakes in Croghan for...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
nhbr.com

Sam Evans-Brown on PUC Decision to Cut Energy-Efficiency Funding

NH Business Review editor Jeff Feingold talks with Sam Evans-Brown, executive director of the nonprofit Clean Energy New Hampshire, about the potential ramifications of the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission (PUC) to cut energy efficiency program funding by more than 50 percent, including efficient-energy-contractor job losses, and the lawsuit Clean Energy New Hampshire filed this week to stay the cuts.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theiet.org

Sponsored: Putting “energy efficiency first” into practice

The latest advances in variable speed drives and electric motors offer quick wins in the drive toward net zero. In September 2021, the European Commission published new guidance aimed at moving its “energy efficiency first” concept from principle into practice. An immediate possibility is to use variable speed drives (VSDs) to control industrial electric motors. In typical applications this can cut energy consumption by 25%. Furthermore, if the drives feature the latest ultra-low harmonic (ULH) technology they can improve power factor for further gains in energy efficiency. Things gets even better when drives are paired with one of the latest IE5 (ultra-premium efficiency rated) synchronous reluctance (SynRM) motors.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

