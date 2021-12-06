ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man who presented fake arm for COVID vaccine now faces possible charges

By Associated Press
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fzoLc_0dFGSEET00

MILAN (AP) — A dentist in Italy is facing possible criminal charges after he tried to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in a fake arm made of silicone.

The nurse. Filippa Bua, said she could tell that something was off when the man presented the fake limp for a shot, reported the Associated Press.

“When I uncovered the arm, I felt skin that was cold and gummy, and the color was too light,” Bua told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

The nurse said she initially thought the man was an amputee and had mistakenly given her the wrong arm. She lifted his shirt and saw a silicone arm, reported AP.

“I understood immediately that the man was trying to avoid the vaccination by using a silicone prosthetic, into which he hoped that I would inject the drug, unaware, Bua said.

The nurse said the man acknowledged he did not want a vaccine but to obtain a “super” health pass, which from Monday will be required to enter restaurants, cinemas, theaters and other venues in Italy.

He had already been suspended from work because of his refusal to get vaccinated, which Italy requires for medical personnel.

Bua said the man was courteous and left the vaccination center after the failed attempt with the fake arm.

“We stopped and reflected, and we understood that this wasn’t just a surreal situation, but a real attempt at fraud,” Bua said. She and others at the vaccination site turned paperwork over to superiors so they could report the case, which has been given to prosecutors.

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Man Attempts to Avoid COVID-19 Vaccine Shot and Still Get Certificate by Wearing Fake Arm

A 50-year-old man is facing criminal charges after he showed up to a COVID vaccine clinic with a prosthetic arm. According to la Repubblica, the incident happened in the northern Italy last month, after the government signed a decree making a COVID “super green pass” mandatory at bars, theatres, gyms, and other public spaces beginning next week. Not having the document will, of course, result in many inconveniences; but rather than simply get the jab, the vaccine-hesitant man decided he’d try to circumvent the system by donning a silicone arm to his vaccine appointment.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WALA-TV FOX10

Man in Italy uses fake silicone arm to try to get vaccine certificate

(CNN) -- A 50-year-old man tried to pass off a silicone arm as his own at a Covid-19 vaccination clinic in northern Italy, in an attempt to get a vaccine certificate without actually getting inoculated. The deception was spotted by a nurse, Filippa Bua, as she was about to administer...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Italy#Covid 19 Vaccine#Milan#Covid#Ap#The Associated Press#Italian#Corriere Della Sera
The Independent

Italian anti-vaxxer wears fake arm to Covid vaccine appointment

An Italian anti-vaxxer attempted to trick vaccinators by offering up a fake silicone arm for them to inject in order to secure a Covid-19 health certificate, local authorities have said.The 50-something man has since been reported to police in the northern city of Biella.The regional governor, Alberto Cirio, described the silicone on the prosthetic arm as looking “very similar” to real skin.But “the colour and touch raised the suspicion of the health worker, who asked him to show the whole arm,” Mr Cirio said.In a Facebook post, he added: “The incident would border on the ridiculous, were it not for...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
963kklz.com

Man In Italy Uses Fake Arm For COVID Vax

Yeah, you read that title correctly! A man in Italy didn’t want the COVID vax, but needed it, so he attached a fake arm to himself, so the fake arm would get the shot! HOW?! You’ll be shocked what he does for a living as well. We have the full story and more in today’s Other News!
PUBLIC SAFETY
healththoroughfare.com

European Citizen Tries to Avoid COVID Vaccination Using Fake Arm

COVID vaccines continue to be imposed throughout Europe, the continent that is currently considered as the epicenter of the ongoing pandemic. Those who don’t trust the vaccines will probably always be there, and sometimes the methods they use to try avoiding the jabs are amusing. According to The New York...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Capitol rioter sentenced to prison refuses to apologise, saying remorse is a ‘thought crime’

A woman convicted of her role in the 6 January riot at the US Capitol says she has no regrets about her role in the attempted insurrection by supporters of former president Donald Trump as she prepares to go to prison.Jenna Ryan told WFAA in Dallas that she is preparing herself for her time in prison. Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in prison for the Class B misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. “I’m watching all the YouTube videos on how prison is, how to go to prison, what to do,” she said. She also...
PROTESTS
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy