Man who presented fake arm for COVID vaccine now faces possible charges

MILAN (AP) — A dentist in Italy is facing possible criminal charges after he tried to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in a fake arm made of silicone.

The nurse. Filippa Bua, said she could tell that something was off when the man presented the fake limp for a shot, reported the Associated Press.

“When I uncovered the arm, I felt skin that was cold and gummy, and the color was too light,” Bua told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

The nurse said she initially thought the man was an amputee and had mistakenly given her the wrong arm. She lifted his shirt and saw a silicone arm, reported AP.

“I understood immediately that the man was trying to avoid the vaccination by using a silicone prosthetic, into which he hoped that I would inject the drug, unaware, Bua said.

The nurse said the man acknowledged he did not want a vaccine but to obtain a “super” health pass, which from Monday will be required to enter restaurants, cinemas, theaters and other venues in Italy.

He had already been suspended from work because of his refusal to get vaccinated, which Italy requires for medical personnel.

Bua said the man was courteous and left the vaccination center after the failed attempt with the fake arm.

“We stopped and reflected, and we understood that this wasn’t just a surreal situation, but a real attempt at fraud,” Bua said. She and others at the vaccination site turned paperwork over to superiors so they could report the case, which has been given to prosecutors.