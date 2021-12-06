ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StormTeam 3: A frigid blustery Monday, snowy later this week

By Sean Macaday
KIMT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday has been a burst of wintry weather so far. A few flakes fell this morning while winds whipped out of the northwest with gusts 40-50mph. Winds continue on the strong side for the rest of the day, and only let up a bit...

www.kimt.com

