Hmm. Geralt is not a man of many words – at least in the games and in the hit Netflix series. That’s something lead Henry Cavill wants to change in The Witcher season 2. Cavill recently spoke to SFX magazine ahead of the new issue, which features The Witcher on the cover, and made clear that Geralt is going to be a little different when the new series hits the streamer on December 17.

