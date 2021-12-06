ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Parents of student accused in deadly school shooting plead not guilty to manslaughter

fox10phoenix.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of a teen accused...

www.fox10phoenix.com

KEVN

Kyle woman arrested for deadly Rapid City shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City police have arrested a woman, charging her with manslaughter and aggravated assault in relation to the shooting on Marquette Drive Monday. Jesse Schmockel, 22, from Kyle, is accused of shooting and killing a man as well as injuring two others Monday morning. The injured people have serious but non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Monday evening, police said they wanted to question Schmockel about the shooting but did not call her a suspect at the time.
RAPID CITY, SD
CBS Denver

Tameka Dudley, Joshua Hamm Plead Guilty In Shooting Death Of Mark Outman In Monaco Street Robbery Attempt

DENVER (CBS4) – Tameka Dudley and Joshua Hamm pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the shooting death of Mark Outman nearly one year ago. Outman, 64, was shot and killed during a home burglary on Dec. 28, 2020. (credit: CBS) Dudley, 45, and Hamm, 39, both pleaded guilty in Outman’s death. As part of the plea agreement, two cases were dismissed. Dudley also pleaded guilty to burglary in a third case and stipulated to a 12-year prison sentence. For Outman’s death in the 900 block of Monaco Street, Dudley was sentenced to 48 years in the Department of Corrections. The two sentences will run concurrently. Tameka Dudley (credit: CBS) Hamm is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 14, 2022. Joshua Hamm (credit: Denver Police Department) On the day that Outman was killed, the suspects posed as utility workers and wore reflective vests and hard hats in their robbery attempt. Another victim, a woman, was also shot at the home and critically injured. (credit: CBS) A third suspect, Larry Hamm, 47, was shot and killed by Denver police officers. Those officers were cleared of any wrongdoing by Denver District Attorney Beth McCann.
DENVER, CO
State
Michigan State
CBS LA

LAPD Unravel Murder Cover-Up In Sylmar, Discover Backyard Grave

SYLMAR (CBSLA) — Marcel Gradvohl is accused of killing his uncle and burying him in a Sylmar backyard, then killing his mother and staging it as a suicide all to collect a life insurance settlement. The 38-year-old was almost in the clear until one officer looking at the man’s property noticed evidence of a freshly dug grave, Patrol officers were called to the home on Monday for a possible suicide after finding a 67-year-old woman hanging. According to officers, her injuries weren’t consistent with Gradvohl’s description of suicide. “The information and the story that was initially presented to the officers was not consistent with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Shooting breaks out at north Phoenix home, leaving 1 man dead

PHOENIX - Police say a man is dead following a shooting Wednesday at a home in north Phoenix. According to Sgt. Ann Justus with Phoenix Police, the shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 8, at a home near 35th and Dunlap Avenues. The victim, identified as 41-year-old David...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Fugitive accused of shooting at California police officer arrested in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - A man wanted in California for reportedly opening fire at a police officer last month was taken into custody in Buckeye, authorities said on Wednesday. The Buckeye Police Department and U.S. Marshals worked together to arrest 38-year-old Juan Carlos Vazquez at a truck stop near Miller Road and Interstate 10 on Dec. 7.
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

High school threat leaves North Phoenix parents and students in fear

After social media posts claim someone is planning a school attack, security has been tightened at Barry Goldwater High School. Meanwhile, the students allegedly behind the incident could face criminal charges, according to school district officials. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

Sentence increased for girl who admitted manslaughter in Olly Stephens case

A 14-year-old girl who admitted manslaughter after a 13-year-old boy was knifed to death has had a custodial sentence increased by appeal judges.The girl had been given a sentence of three years and two months following the killing of Olly Stephens in Reading Berkshire in January 2021.Three appeal judges on Friday concluded that the sentence was unduly lenient, after Solicitor General Alex Chalk raised concern.Lady Justice Macur, Mr Justice Picken and Judge Mark Lucraft, who oversaw a Court of Appeal hearing in London said the term should be increased to five years.The girl and two teenage boys...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox10phoenix.com

Woman who shot, killed boyfriend while pregnant claims self defense, police say

A woman is arrested following a shooting that took place last April. 34-year-old Anaisha Johnson was arrested on Dec. 7, 2021 on charges of first-degree premeditated murder. According to reports, her then-boyfriend, Loron Thomas, was shot on April 14 at their home near 7th Street and Bell Road. Johnson, who was pregnant at the time, told authorities she shot him in self-defense.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Andreae Lloyd’s Boyfriend Xavier Johnson Charged With Her Murder

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The medical examiner has confirmed that human remains found near the Homestead Miami Speedway are those of 27-year-old Andreae Lloyd. Lloyd’s boyfriend, 32-year-old Xavier Johnson, has been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, and burglary with assault in her death. As Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer read the charges in bond court against Johnson, she gave him an assistant public defender and found probable cause for the charges against him. Johnson said, “I don’t have an attorney but I plan on getting one.” Glazer said, “He made a statement that he confessed to kidnapping and killing the victim. This is a serious case....
MIAMI, FL
International Business Times

Disabled Man Raped, Stabbed To Death By Friends; Body Burned: Police

A disabled man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, whose burnt body was found by his family on a pile of garbage last week, was smothered and stabbed to death by his friends, police said. The victim, identified as Sachin, was out partying with his friends Vivek, Ravi, Saurabh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox10phoenix.com

Man accused of filming young boy inside public restroom in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. - A young boy's clever thinking helped Mesa police catch a man suspected of recording the child using a bathroom last week, court documents revealed. The boy was reportedly using the restroom at a convenience store near Harris Drive and Southern on Dec. 2 when he saw a cellphone propped up in the stall next to him, facing into his own stall.
MESA, AZ

