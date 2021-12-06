These Delco ZIP Codes Have the Most Expensive Homes in Philly Metro Area

Image via Haverford Township Civic Council Facebook page.

Two Delaware County ZIP Codes have ranked among the ten places with the most expensive homes in the Philadelphia metro area, according to a new report by Stacker.

Stacker compiled the list of ZIP Codes with the most expensive homes in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metro area using data from Zillow. ZIP Codes are ranked based on the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of October 2021.

ZIP Code 19085 (Radnor Township) ranked highest in third place. A typical home value in this Delco area is $1,190,921. The median home value continues to climb in this ZIP Code and has increased by 16.3 percent in the past year, and 33.7 percent over the last five years.

ZIP Code 19041 (Haverford Township) also made the list in sixth place. A typical home value here is $919,198, after a 12.8 percent one-year price change and a 32.7 percent five-year price change.

The median value of a home in the United States today is $281,370, an 11.6% increase over the last year. Meanwhile, the median monthly housing cost for a home with a mortgage is $1,558 and $490 without a mortgage.