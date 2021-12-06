The DELCO Original Trading Company Is Back Again at the Springfield Mall

Image via DELCO Original Trading Company Facebook page.

The DELCO Original Trading Co. is back again this holiday season at the Springfield Mall, much to the delight of Kevin Kinkead, writing for crossingbroad.com.

Kinkead’s memories of the Springfield Mall track back to when he wrote stories about the Philadelphia Union from the Mall’s “food court,” essentially a Sbarro and a Tony Luke’s.

He spotted the Delco store when he saw a tweeted photo of the place from Philadelphia Inquirer writer Stephanie Farr.

“This looks like an awesome store. Not being facetious. I would shop here,” he wrote. So would the woman at a recent Eagles game whose reaction was recorded by Fox after Javon Hargrave was flagged.

He’s referencing Mary Kate, the “Mare of Havertown.”

Kinkade appreciated that Delco flannel is sold at the store, and that there’s a separate kiosk this year for Irish Delco items.

“Hopefully Springfield Mall embracing its inner Delco is good for business, because nobody wants to see the shopping mall go away forever,” he wrote.

Owners Erik Schmidt and Lara Lewis from Media opened the store last year on Dec. 5. It features Delco and Philly-themed merchandise, including local sports team apparel.