Duck Donuts, With Radnor Ties, Waddles in as an America Favorite

Image via Dan Gleiter, pennlive.com.

Duck Donuts, acquired early this year by an affiliate of a private equity firm in Radnor, has been named one of America’s favorite restaurant chains by Newsweek, writes Sue Gleiter for pennlive.com.

Duck Donuts has made-to-order doughnuts with customer-customized toppings, including icings, drizzles, nuts, sprinkles and Oreo cookie crumbles.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication and energy our franchise partners put forth in their shops every day to serve our guests a quality product and excellent customer service,” said Betsy Hamm, Duck Donuts CEO.

Earlier this year, Duck Donuts was acquired by an affiliate of NewSpring Capital, a private equity firm based in Radner.

The company is headquartered in Mechanicsburg. It was founded by Russ DiGilio of Cumberland County. The first shop opened in North Carolina in 2011.

Today, the doughnut chain has 100 locally owned and operated shops in 22 states and internationally.

Others on the Newsweek list included Mission BBQ, Shake Shack and Red Robin.

There were 16 categories, including barbecue, pizza, Italian, chicken and burgers.

An independent survey of restaurant customers and employees chose the top restaurants based on food tase, cleanliness, hygiene, transparency and location.