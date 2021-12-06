ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radnor Township, PA

Duck Donuts, With Radnor Ties, Waddles in as an America Favorite

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UjaUm_0dFGQwYf00
Image via Dan Gleiter, pennlive.com.

Duck Donuts, acquired early this year by an affiliate of a private equity firm in Radnor, has been named one of America’s favorite restaurant chains by Newsweek, writes Sue Gleiter for pennlive.com.

Duck Donuts has made-to-order doughnuts with customer-customized toppings, including icings, drizzles, nuts, sprinkles and Oreo cookie crumbles.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication and energy our franchise partners put forth in their shops every day to serve our guests a quality product and excellent customer service,” said Betsy Hamm, Duck Donuts CEO.

Earlier this year, Duck Donuts was acquired by an affiliate of NewSpring Capital, a private equity firm based in Radner.

The company is headquartered in Mechanicsburg. It was founded by Russ DiGilio of Cumberland County. The first shop opened in North Carolina in 2011.

Today, the doughnut chain has 100 locally owned and operated shops in 22 states and internationally.

Others on the Newsweek list included Mission BBQ, Shake Shack and Red Robin.

There were 16 categories, including barbecue, pizza, Italian, chicken and burgers.

An independent survey of restaurant customers and employees chose the top restaurants based on food tase, cleanliness, hygiene, transparency and location.

Read more at pennlive.com about Duck Donut’s national fame.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Mechanicsburg, PA
State
North Carolina State
City
Radnor Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
DELCO.Today

Weekend Wanderer: A Holiday Travel List of a Different Sort

Under normal circumstances, I need very little prep to go to our cabin. Long ago, I stocked the cabin with necessities, to minimize how much I need to pack. A tour will find the kitchen stocked with cookies, the bedroom hosting a romance novel, the bathroom supplied with concealer. Yes....
TRAVEL
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy