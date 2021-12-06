ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man killed, one injured in Sunday night shooting, MPD says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and another person is injured after a shooting late Sunday night in Memphis.

Officers responded just after 11:30 p.m. to a shooting call at Trezevant and Capewood.

Police found one unresponsive man in the road next to a green Ford SUV.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Another man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He is still listed as critical, MPD said.

No suspect information was released.

Call Crimestoppers at 901.528.CASH with tips.

