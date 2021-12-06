ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Ethics board finds Stop the Stadium violated city charter

By Austin Fisher
Source New Mexico
Source New Mexico
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=313Z3o_0dFGQVvA00
Stop the Stadium organizers held news conferences in the Barelas neighborhood, one of two possible sites for the failed stadium proposal in Albuquerque. Bex Hampton is pictured at right. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM)

Albuquerque’s ethics board ruled Friday that the Stop the Stadium campaign violated the city’s charter by not formally registering as an opponent to the city government’s effort to borrow $50 million to help pay for a New Mexico United soccer stadium.

The Board of Ethics voted unanimously Friday, Dec. 3, in favor of Downtown resident Joaquin Baca’s complaint against Bex Hampton, one of the organizers with Stop the Stadium.

Baca filed the complaint two weeks before the Nov. 2 election. About 65% of Albuquerque voters voted against the bond issue.

Baca alleged that Hampton failed to register with the city government as a Measure Finance Committee, failed to disclose identifying sponsor information on flyers and signs used during the stadium campaign, failed to file a copy of the fliers and other materials with the city, and failed to file as many as six campaign finance reports.

Baca and a witness present at the hearing, Eli Il Yong Lee, estimated Stop the Stadium’s spending to total about $1,200.

“This person or group of persons decided that they could play by a different set of rules than everyone else and not file as a Measure Finance Committee and follow all the laws and regulations required of a Measure Finance Committee,” Baca said at the hearing.

Baca also asked the board to impose fines on Hampton and require her to provide a full accounting of Stop the Stadium’s income and spending. But the board chose not to levy any fines or reprimands against her.

“I move that the board find in favor of the complainant but that there be no imposition of any fine or reprimand upon the respondent,” board member Kristina Caffrey said.

It is unclear exactly why the board chose not to fine Hampton, but her attorney Nicholas Rimmer had argued that any such punishment would violate her rights to free speech under the state and federal constitutions.

“Any sanction awarded against her violates the U.S. Constitution, the First Amendment, the Equal Protection Clause, and the Due Process Clause, and the corresponding provisions of the New Mexico Constitution,” Rimmer wrote in a brief filed Monday, Nov. 29. There is no compelling interest by the state to limit her free speech by disciplining her in this case, he wrote.

Baca said Hampton has every right to voice her opinion and that the case is not about free speech.

“Bex Hampton and Stop the Stadium clearly qualified as a Measure Finance Committee and violated the rules,” he said. “I was disappointed they did not require her to disclose who was funding the group’s activities.”

The board will publish a written decision in the case “as quickly as we can,” Board Chair Andy Schultz said after the vote. They deliberated the case in executive session, which was closed to the public, for about 36 minutes before returning to the public meeting and taking the vote.

Rimmer asked the board to dismiss Baca’s complaint, but Baca argued doing so “would open the floodgates for any entity moving forward to raise and spend funds in support or opposition to a measure, without disclosing to voters the sources of those contributions nor any expenditures made.”

Comments / 2

Boris Fagen
6d ago

When you lose a game 65-35 it's pretty childish to call out the referee on a missed call early in the first half. We decided against a stadium, resoundingly. This petty act of vindictiveness changes nothing.

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Source New Mexico

Redrawn NM congressional map awaits governor’s signature

An updated proposal to redraw New Mexico’s congressional map cleared the state’s House of Representatives on Saturday evening, with Democrats arguing the redrawn political boundaries will bridge the state’s urban-rural divide. The House passed the bill in a 44-24 vote and is now headed to Gov. Michelle...
POLITICS
Source New Mexico

School of public health funding postponed until next month

A proposal to use $335 million in federal pandemic aid to rebuild New Mexico’s behavioral health system and establish a school of public health to deal with pandemics won’t make it through the special session. The Senate Finance Committee voted against the measure Saturday, Dec. 11, with the understanding that it will likely come back as part of the regular session in January.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Chair#United#The Board Of Ethics#Downtown
Source New Mexico

Redistricting session to start Monday

The special legislative session re-drawing New Mexico’s political maps will begin Monday, Dec. 6, said Sen. Mimi Stewart, the Senate’s president pro tempore. Stewart told Source New Mexico that there’s been no formal announcement yet about the session as a “courtesy” to legislators who are fundraising. A state law effective in January 2020 prohibits lawmakers from fundraising the moment the governor issues a proclamation announcing the session.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Sports
Source New Mexico

Broadband officials ask lawmakers to trust the process

It’s not moving at the greatest speed, but New Mexico is keeping its own pace with a five-year plan to get internet service to all parts of the state. The state’s tech officials told lawmakers about progress on the plan during Monday’s meeting of the Transportation Infrastructure Revenue subcommittee. Meeting...
INTERNET
Source New Mexico

Navajo Nation police chief is stepping down

Navajo Nation Police Chief Phillip Francisco is leaving the position he’s held for five and half years. He’ll instead become chief of police for Bloomfield, N.M., and will begin his new job Jan. 4. Before Francisco was named Navajo Nation police chief, it had been well over a decade since...
Source New Mexico

Bernalillo County squeaks past federal requirement to spend rent relief money

Officials in Bernalillo County just barely met a federal deadline for the spending of emergency rental assistance funds, staving off the clawback of millions of dollars. Renters in the county outside of Albuquerque get rent assistance from the county government, not the state government. That’s a choice county officials made early in the pandemic. Doña Ana County also distributes rent funds directly. Everywhere else in New Mexico, the state doles out rent assistance funds.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
Source New Mexico

Source New Mexico

New Mexico State
462
Followers
216
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

Source New Mexico is an independent, nonprofit news organization that shines a light on governments, policies and public officials so you get the information you need to make choices — about yourself, your family, your neighborhoods and communities. Through a lens of public health and equity, we’ll bring you original news reporting along with analysis and opinion. We’re your source for unflinching coverage of COVID response and health care, access to education, tribal affairs, climate change and industrial regulation, police accountability, criminal legal reform, the impacts of immigration policies and more from across the region. Source NM is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Source NM retains full editorial independence.

 https://sourcenm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy