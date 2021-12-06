ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Who cleans up after the Hanging of the Greens?

By Austin Fisher
Source New Mexico
Source New Mexico
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3focC8_0dFGQMDr00
At a rally organized by the coalition of UNM unions, one custodial worker’s sign read: “17 years of service and I still earn just the minimum wage.” (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM)

Hundreds of people lined up for hot chocolate and posole after students at the University of New Mexico decorated their campus with 13,000 luminarias, as they have for decades as part of the Hanging of the Greens.

The annual holiday event is billed by the university as “UNM’s oldest student-run tradition” meant to “unite the University of New Mexico campus every December.” And the student groups always clean up their own luminarias.

But a coalition of unions representing workers on the school’s five campuses across the state say the beautiful tradition is tarnished by an ugly practice: UNM custodial workers help keep the campus running, while the school pays them the bare minimum.

Isela Sotelo, a custodial worker at UNM’s main campus in Albuquerque, works the morning shift from 4 a.m. to noon each day. She has done so for 15 years but has made close to minimum wage her entire career here.

“The prices of everything are going up. Gas, insurance — everything is going up. The cost of living is sky-high, and we’re still making the same minimum wage,” Sotelo said Friday, Dec. 3, through an interpreter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qn6lS_0dFGQMDr00
A coalition of UNM workers from eight separate unions rallied Friday, Dec. 3 to demand an end to poverty wages. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM)

There are about 250 custodial workers who keep all of the UNM’s campuses running, including student dorms and the main campus’s Johnson Center, which includes gyms and locker rooms. Communications Workers of America Local 7076 represents about 800 UNM workers in all.

This kind of labor is essential, said Susan Valentina, especially at the UNM Hospital, where many work. “There’s a saying around the hospital that if the doctors were gone, it would close in a day; if the nurses were gone, it would close in hours; and let me say right now that if our clerical and maintenance staff were gone, it would never open at all,” she said.

She was at the rally representing a 600-member committee for interns and residents at the hospital. She said her group is excited to join in support of other staff members to make sure management understands the hospital relies on their work and could not function without them.

Many of the members of her union, though, couldn’t make it to the rally because they are regularly required to go beyond the maximum 80 hours of work per week limited by their contract at the hospital — even on Friday nights.

“We know that if one of us suffers, all of us suffer,” she said. “And we know that by working together we can force management to listen and to change their ways.”

Custodial workers on campus have tried addressing the problem of poverty wages, Sotelo said. They’ve tried speaking with their bosses. They’ve tried bargaining. “But we haven’t gotten anywhere,” she said.

Rather than taking steps to help custodial workers during the pandemic, instead, UNM administrators “have taken things away from us,” she said. There are fewer and fewer people to work, she said, leaving them to do more work than they did before.

“We’ve been working nonstop during this pandemic,” she said. “You come into work, and you feel anxiety with everything that’s going on.”

Despite feeling tired from work, Sotelo still showed up to march alongside hundreds of her fellow workers to the front of Popejoy Hall that night.

The march and rally included members from eight different unions representing graduate students, academic faculty, hospital workers, staff, custodians and many others.

“I’m surprised and happy about how many people showed up tonight to support us,” Sotelo said. “It looks really good, it makes me feel really good, and we’re gonna keep fighting. And we hope that from this energy, something good comes from it. We’re thankful for all the support and all the help. We hope that UNM listens and sees that we have these needs.”

When custodial worker Sandra Hernandez first arrived at her job at UNM, another worker told her there wasn’t a union on campus. Speaking to throngs of rally-goers just feet from the crowd who had lined up for posole, she said, “Look around. There is a union of people at this university.”

“It doesn’t matter if you speak English or if you speak Spanish, our unity creates our strength, and we’re going to keep fighting,” she said. “Together, we are strong. Together, we are capable of everything. I believe that we are going to win this, because you look around here, and you can tell that we are going to build the power that we need to do it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fIb5R_0dFGQMDr00
UNM workers marched Friday, Dec. 3 from the Student Union Building to in front of Popejoy Hall, near the Hanging of the Greens ceremony. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Source New Mexico

NMSU’s local labor board no longer exists

New Mexico State University’s local labor board dissolved after two of its three members resigned in October. The dissolution means an effort by the school’s graduate students to form a union will instead be considered by the statewide labor board in Santa Fe. Graduate students there see it as a step toward reaching the bargaining table with their school’s administration.
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Source New Mexico

Goats initiate Phase 1 of a plan to return some of the Bosque to its natural state

The latest public servants tasked with protecting the natural environment that make up Albuquerque’s Bosque eat all day and have four legs. This week more than 150 goats are munching on weeds at the Candelaria Nature Preserve on the east side of the Rio Grande. The goats are the first step in a new 20-year resource management plan that will convert the city’s Open Space area from an agricultural producer — mostly growing alfalfa — into a natural grasslands habitat preserving the Bosque’s ecosystem for wildlife.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Source New Mexico

CRT opponents upset over NM education proposals ignore Yazzie/Martinez ruling

A nearly six hour public meeting and more than 1,400 written comments show that New Mexicans care about social studies and the direction of education reform in the state. Somehow present but forgotten by most who spoke in email and during the online meeting on Friday is the Yazzie/Martinez lawsuit that drapes over all education efforts by the New Mexico Public Education Department.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Source New Mexico

Source New Mexico

New Mexico State
462
Followers
216
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

Source New Mexico is an independent, nonprofit news organization that shines a light on governments, policies and public officials so you get the information you need to make choices — about yourself, your family, your neighborhoods and communities. Through a lens of public health and equity, we’ll bring you original news reporting along with analysis and opinion. We’re your source for unflinching coverage of COVID response and health care, access to education, tribal affairs, climate change and industrial regulation, police accountability, criminal legal reform, the impacts of immigration policies and more from across the region. Source NM is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Source NM retains full editorial independence.

 https://sourcenm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy