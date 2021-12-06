With modified mashing process, gluten-free grains can produce quality beers

Sana Foods, a plant-based, gluten,- grain- and dairy-free packaged food company, has entered the frozen entrée category with two frozen burrito products exclusively available at Sprouts Farmers Market, with plans to roll out a bigger line of ready-to-heat items in 2022. The first to market of its kind, Sana’s burritos offer a plant-based option made without grains or legumes, making them both vegan and Paleo compliant. Sana uses low-impact ingredients such as cauliflower rice and breadfruit as a bean substitute, wrapped in the brand’s sustainably made organic Large Wrap coconut flour tortilla, to create what, according to the company, is the healthiest and most eco-friendly burrito option in the frozen aisle. The line comes in two varieties, Traditional, made with cauliflower rice and breadfruit mixed with onions, tomato paste, carrots, chili powder and other authentic flavors, and Fajita, employing the same base as the Traditional, but augmented with jackfruit, fajita veggies such as onions and bell peppers, and a range of spices. A 5.5-ounce burrito of either variety retails for a suggested price range of $3.99-$4.99.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO