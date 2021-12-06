ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With modified mashing process, gluten-free grains can produce quality beers

By Pennsylvania State University
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsing a modified, lower temperature mashing procedure to retain enzyme activity, brewers can use malts from gluten-free grains to produce high-quality beers, according to Penn State researchers who conducted a new study. The research promises to result in brewers using gluten-free grains such as teff, sorghum, rice, millet, corn...

