Mark and Sam will be giving you a chance to win Keith Urban Tickets BEFORE you can buy them. The Speed of Now World Tour with special guest Ingrid Andress will be making a stop in St. Louis on August 19, 2022, and KICK FM has your chance to go. Make sure you have the KICK FM app downloaded, you will need that in order to win. Each morning you will get a notification through the KICK FM app on what Keith Urban song you need to be listening for. Sometime between 7 am and 10 am Mark & Sam will play that song, when you hear it, be the first caller and you will win not only the pair of tickets to the show but other goodies Mark & Sam stuff in the stocking.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO