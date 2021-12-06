Orlando venues to receive $10 million grant to off set losses during the pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando City Commissions will announce that the city’s venues, including the Amway Center and Camping World Stadium, will get a $10 million grant.

The grant will help the venues off set losses during the pandemic.

During the meeting, city leaders will also discuss new scooter rules and building a new fire station and park in Lake Nona.

