Neosec Integrates its API Security Platform With Kong’s API Gateway to Protect Enterprises from Business Abuse, Fraud and Data Theft

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrategic technology partnership provides complete API management and security for enterprises across microservices in hybrid and distributed environments. Neosec, the pioneer in discovering and protecting APIs using behavioral analytics, announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with Kong Inc. to integrate its API security platform with Kong Gateway to provide...

martechseries.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Theft#Security Management#Api#Data Access#Neosec Integrates#Api Security Platform#Api Gateway#Kong Inc
