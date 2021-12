Fall, is a favorite season of the year. Cooler weather to work outside. It is also one of the better times to observe insects. One flower that is abundant with insects in the fall is the goldenrod. Many common insects are attracted to the large amounts of pollen and nectar that these plants offer. On a sunny day you will be able to watch honeybees, long-horned beetles and soldier beetles. Just to mention a few. Also, the camouflaged ambush bug will sit and wait to catch and feed on visiting insects. Keep your eyes open too for the odd monarch butterfly gliding away.

ANIMALS ・ 8 DAYS AGO