Franklin Police want to identify these two. At around 2 p.m. on December 3, they stole more than $1,000 in fine fragrances from the CoolSprings Ulta store. Both suspects speak Spanish. There is a cash reward for information on their identity. Recognize them? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click...

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO