ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Pokémon Now Has A Multiverse After Being Introduced In Show

By Imogen Donovan
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pokémon now has its own official multiverse courtesy of Episode 89 of Pokémon Journeys, so get ready for all kinds of hijinks in the future. To celebrate the launch of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the current series rolled out a two-part event for this month, reintroducing Dawn, Cynthia and the...

www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
hardcoregamer.com

Hori Shows Off Pokémon Legends Arceus Switch Accessories

While many Pokémon players are currently making their way through Sinnoh in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, a new/old adventure in the region is just over a month away. Pokémon Legends Arceus is scheduled for release on January 28 which takes place in Sinnoh of the past called the Hisui region. With this comes a couple of accessories from Hori that could come in handy for fans.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Open-World Survival Horror 'Sons Of The Forest' Looks Truly Grotesque

Survival games are already pretty stressful. You have to work to look after yourself from food, water and warmth all the way to keeping your blades sharp and your hunter senses sharper. Far too much like real life if you ask me. However, horror survival games are an entirely different breed of anxiety-inducing experiences. And if that’s your sort of thing then you might want to check out the upcoming title Sons of the Forest.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Sonic The Hedgehog 2' Has Cast The Perfect Tails

After the success of Sonic the Hedgehog, it’s no surprise that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is hot on its tails for release. In what now seems like ancient Internet history, Sonic’s original design disgusted a lot of fans with its strangely human features, but with a lot of work and delays, the film was a hit. So for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 the team obviously wanted to get certain aspects of the film right the first time around, and that means casting the perfect Tails.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

A Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl Statue Distribution Has Begun

Only a week has passed since the release of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, but here we are with the games' first post-launch distribution event. The distribution is offering players a set of special in-game statues of Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup, the games' three starter Pokémon. These statues can be used to decorate your Secret Base (once you've unlocked that feature, of course), so they're well worth picking up if you've been enjoying making your Base as perfect as can be.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiverse#Continuum#Avengers Endgame#The Sinnoh League
pockettactics.com

Pokémon Go’s Dragonspiral Descent event introduces Druddigon

If you’re a trainer in need of a dragon, we have some great news for you, as Druddigon is making its debut in Pokémon Go. As detailed in a blog post, its appearance is part of the Dragonspiral Descent event running over the next five days – so not to worry, you have plenty of time to get your hands on this generation five Pokémon.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Christina Aguilera's Daughter Has Played Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Apparently

In one of the more bizarre headlines of the day, Christina Aguilera's daughter has apparently played Pokémon Legends: Arceus early. In an interview with Elle.com (as spotted by Nintendo Life), the American actress and singer told the outlet that her daughter had played Arceus during a day on set filming an advert for the Nintendo Switch. In the interview, Aguilera said, “[While shooting the campaign], my daughter was able to fall in love with a new game."
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
GAMINGbible

Leaked Gameplay Of 'Crimson Desert' Is Jaw-Droppingly Gorgeous

If you know GAMINGbible, then you know we like Skyrim. I can’t exactly tell if it’s the lore, the world, the adventuring, or Lydia’s delightful personality, but we just keep going back for more. And with The Elder Scrolls VI a way off yet, we’re keeping an eye on Crimson Desert as our next big dose of fantasy RPGing. So this leaked footage is absolutely what the doctor ordered and let me tell you, it’s stunning.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

The First Halo TV Series Teaser Trailer Has Arrived

The latest teaser trailer for the Halo TV show has dropped, promising more at The Game Awards tomorrow. Actor Pablo Schreiber, who became a household name as George "Pornstache" Mendez in Orange Is the New Black and Mad Sweeney in American Gods, is playing John-117 with Jen Taylor playing Cortana. That's the same Jen Taylor from the games, which is an awesome addition. Furthermore, Natascha McElhone is playing Dr. Catherine Halsey, Danny Sapani will be playing Captain Jacob Keyes and Olive Gray is playing Miranda Keyes. As well as these returning characters, there are new kids on the block. Quan Ah, played by Yerin Ha, is a “shrewd, audacious 16-year-old from the Outer Colonies" who encounters Master Chief at a crucial point in their paths. And, Makee is a human orphan who was adopted by the Covenant, played by Charlie Murphy.
TV SERIES
d1softballnews.com

The mystery of the cube found on the moon

On its 36th day of lunar exploration, the Chinese rover Yutu 2 spotted something strange, what some have called a “mystery hut”. From the image that has been transmitted to Earth it looks like a perfectly cubic projection in a barren, flat landscape. Unfortunately Yutu 2 will not be able...
ASTRONOMY
Laredo Morning Times

Watch: Olivia Rodrigo Performs Stripped-Down Version of ‘Traitor’ for Dolby Campaign

Fresh off her “New Artist of the Year” win at the American Music Awards, Olivia Rodrigo is teaming up with Dolby Atmos to help fans experience music in a whole new way as well. The singer appears in a new campaign for Dolby, performing a stripped-down version of her latest single, “Traitor,” while revealing intimate details about the songwriting process behind the song.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
Popculture

John Travolta's Worst Movie Is Leaving Netflix

John Travolta may be an A-list celebrity with some pretty big credits like Grease and Pulp Fiction, but it is another film that was inarguably far less successful that Netflix subscribers may be wanting to press play on. Battlefield Earth, the 2000 American science fiction action film that is one of Travolta's lowest-rated films ever, is set to leave Netflix at the end of November.
MOVIES
Nintendo Life

A Speedrunner Has Already Beat Pokémon Shining Pearl In Just 33 Minutes

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have only been available for ten days, but speedrunners are already smashing it out of the park when it comes to beating the new games as quickly as possible. YouTuber Werster has today shared a video showing the game being completed in just 33...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Leon S Kennedy Actor Wants A ‘Resident Evil 4’ Movie

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is finally here, in the United Kingdom. While it may not be winning over many critics (according to Rotten Tomatoes), it’s certainly the finest video game film I’ve ever seen. So, naturally, I’m eager to see more movies in this reimagined Resident Evil world - and it seems I’m not alone in wanting this.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy