Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew had an outstanding performance against the New York Jets in Week 13. Faster than you can say mustache, talking heads began wondering whether the Jags should have kept him and a recent graph comparing Minshew and Trevor Lawrence is making the rounds on social media. All things considered, it’s not fair as both passers were working under two different sets of circumstances.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO