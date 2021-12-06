ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

VISTA Careers – Centric Bank

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PArAL_0dFGOsff00
Image via Centric Bank.

Centric Bank, a community bank with both a financial center and loan production office in Devon, specializes in offering personalized advice to help clients improve cash flow for their businesses, secure financing for specific purchases, or simply enjoy peace of mind. Headquartered in Harrisburg, Centric Bank is routinely ranked among the fastest-growing companies in central Pennsylvania and as one of the best places to work in the state.

Assistant Financial Center Manager

This position is responsible for proactively generating business and managing the internal sales process; providing exceptional customer service and managing the operational proficiency of the branch; and assisting with the development and execution of the branch-marketing plan to include acquisition, retention, and expansion of customers and prospects.

The ideal candidate will possess two to four years of banking, retail, or sales experience; proven supervisory/leadership experience; demonstrated attention to high quality customer service and details; proficiency with computers and ability to problem solve; and the ability to work in a fast-paced, sometimes stressful environment with many critical deadlines.

Learn more about the Assistant Financial Center Manager position at Centric Bank.

Commercial Lending Officer

This position is responsible for developing new business by calling on present and prospective business customers focusing on new loan deposits and cash management business, primarily related to commercial business and commercial real estate owners.

The ideal candidate will have a thorough knowledge of lending regulations, procedures, and operations. Previous experience in positions related to business development and/or credit underwriting within the financial services industry is preferred.

Learn more about the Commercial Lending Officer position at Centric Bank.

Mortgage Loan Officer

This position is responsible for developing new mortgage business, maintaining knowledge of applicable laws and regulations, and providing the documentation required within the operations of the department.

The ideal candidate will have a thorough knowledge of current mortgage lending regulations; a minimum of three years of experience in mortgage originations; and NMLS certification.

Learn more about the Mortgage Loan Officer position at Centric Bank.

Image via Centric Bank.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Axios Charlotte

5 ways a tech-enabled mortgage can help you buy your dream home

This content was produced in partnership with Wyndham Capital Mortgage. Homebuying has changed a lot in the past 20 years. Why shouldn’t mortgages? The background: Real estate websites have revolutionized the way buyers shop for homes. But on the lending side, things can still feel antiquated and cumbersome. Wyndham Capital Mortgage is changing that with […] The post 5 ways a tech-enabled mortgage can help you buy your dream home appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Benzinga

Fintech Focus For December 13, 2021

One Big Thing In Fintech: Understanding the fundamentals of a publicly-listed company can help with making more informed investment decisions. Still, many fail in conducting any due diligence before they hit the trigger to buy or sell. That’s according to Martin Migge, the CEO and co-founder at Valuu.io, a stock...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Devon, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Business
crowdfundinsider.com

Tarabut Gateway, Zain Bahrain Unite to Offer Open Banking Payments in Telco App

For Zain Bahrain, the benefits include the ability to accept bank-to-bank payments where funds get credited in real-time (avoiding long settlement periods); robust security through strong customer authentication processes (no card numbers are saved, reducing the risk of fraud); reduced transactional fees or the risk of chargebacks for customer payments compared to card processing or payment gateways.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Mortgage Loan#Vista Careers#Centric Bank
Credit Union Times

Thrive Through Shared Services

The number of credit unions continues to decline, but we can strategically leverage our collaborative spirit to not only survive but thrive moving forward. Let’s level set. By the end of 2015, there were 6,021 federally-insured credit unions. As of June 2021, that number shrank to just 5,029, according to NCUA data. Membership grew during that same period from 102.7 million to 122.3 million, with total assets growing from $1,204 billion to $1,977 billion, an average growth rate of just under 8%.
PERSONAL FINANCE
TechCrunch

How optimizing presales productivity can help startups multiply revenue growth

But while the C-suite acknowledges presales as a necessary supporting function to sales, executives don’t look to presales when they want to yield more growth. In each scenario, the incremental revenue impact can be exponential as the number of presales professionals to sales representatives grows. Instead, the chief revenue...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Real Estate
corpmagazine.com

SBA Plans to Elevate the Office of Women’s Business Ownership

WASHINGTON (Globe Newswire) — U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced that the SBA intends to elevate its Office of Women’s Business Ownership to directly report to the Office of the Administrator. Under Guzman, the SBA has expanded the number of Women’s Business Centers to a...
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

Bottomline Technologies Exploring Possible Sale

Payment and invoice management platform Bottomline Technologies Inc. is looking into a potential sale and is working with Deutsche Bank AG on its options, people with knowledge of the situation told Bloomberg on Thursday (Dec. 9). Bottomline has recently been courted by private equity firms, the sources said. The company...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Earnr is a new finance and tax app aimed at UK ‘side-hustle’ businesses

The startup deals with the financial and tax admin side of new ventures, and works with private, personal bank accounts. The app provides a hub of financial tools and services for these self-employed side-hustlers, as it provides digital bookkeeping and accountancy services, automates tax returns and comes with access to expert help.
PERSONAL FINANCE
aithority.com

Google Launchpad Alumnus Gamifiera Raises $1.3 Seed Round to Change Loyalty Programs from Bribery to Gamified Social Community

Gamifiera, a SaaS platform powering enhanced loyalty programs for leading Nordic retailers, announced the closing of a $1.3 million USD seed round from investors including Quiq Holding and Wellstreet. The funds will fuel the company’s expansion plans, including aggressive recruitment of development talent and expansion into international markets. Founded...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

6 Predictions for Banking in 2022

The year 2021 brought many unexpected events. For one, the country is still fighting its way through a pandemic, which many hoped would be long over by now. On the other hand, stimulus checks, fintech and celebrities on social media helped breed a new class of amateur investors, who brought previously obscure and volatile investments such as cryptocurrency, nonfungible tokens – known as NFTs – and meme stocks into mainstream conversation.
PERSONAL FINANCE
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy