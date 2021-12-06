VISTA Careers – Centric Bank

Image via Centric Bank.

Centric Bank , a community bank with both a financial center and loan production office in Devon, specializes in offering personalized advice to help clients improve cash flow for their businesses, secure financing for specific purchases, or simply enjoy peace of mind. Headquartered in Harrisburg, Centric Bank is routinely ranked among the fastest-growing companies in central Pennsylvania and as one of the best places to work in the state.

Assistant Financial Center Manager

This position is responsible for proactively generating business and managing the internal sales process; providing exceptional customer service and managing the operational proficiency of the branch; and assisting with the development and execution of the branch-marketing plan to include acquisition, retention, and expansion of customers and prospects.

The ideal candidate will possess two to four years of banking, retail, or sales experience; proven supervisory/leadership experience; demonstrated attention to high quality customer service and details; proficiency with computers and ability to problem solve; and the ability to work in a fast-paced, sometimes stressful environment with many critical deadlines.

Learn more about the Assistant Financial Center Manager position at Centric Bank .

Commercial Lending Officer

This position is responsible for developing new business by calling on present and prospective business customers focusing on new loan deposits and cash management business, primarily related to commercial business and commercial real estate owners.

The ideal candidate will have a thorough knowledge of lending regulations, procedures, and operations. Previous experience in positions related to business development and/or credit underwriting within the financial services industry is preferred.

Learn more about the Commercial Lending Officer position at Centric Bank .

Mortgage Loan Officer

This position is responsible for developing new mortgage business, maintaining knowledge of applicable laws and regulations, and providing the documentation required within the operations of the department.

The ideal candidate will have a thorough knowledge of current mortgage lending regulations; a minimum of three years of experience in mortgage originations; and NMLS certification.