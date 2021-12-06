AHS And Radial Partner To Install North America’s Most Advanced Exotec Skypod System To Innovate Gymshark’s Fulfillment
Advanced Handling Systems (AHS, LLC), a leading full-service integrator of automated fulfillment and distribution solutions, and Radial, a bpost group company, a leader in omnichannel ecommerce technologies and operations, announced a continued partnership to implement a new system for Gymshark in Allentown, PA. This facility will utilize the Exotec Skypod System...aithority.com
