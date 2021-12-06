ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Luke DeCock’s AP Top 25 basketball poll ballot: Week 4

By Luke DeCock
The State
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new No. 1 for the third week in a row, and Purdue has certainly earned it with wins over Villanova, Florida State, Iowa and North Carolina, the latter more impressive now than it was a week ago. This was a difficult ballot. The pool of teams worthy of...

www.thestate.com

Comments / 0

Related
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan State enters AP Basketball Top 25 poll, Michigan nearly falls out

The latest AP College Basketball Top 25 poll has been released and as you can see below, we have a new No. 1 team in the country following Duke‘s big win over Gonzaga. In addition, Michigan State is in the poll for the first time this season as they are No. 22, while Michigan nearly fell out as they are now No. 24.
MICHIGAN STATE
wymt.com

AP Women’s Basketball Poll: Kentucky jumps four spots

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Maryland dropped six spots to eighth in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll after losing two games in a week that saw eight of the top 10 teams change places. UConn reclaimed the No. 2 spot after the Terrapins were blown out by NC State and Stanford. The Gamecocks remained a unanimous top choice garnering all 30 first-place votes from a national media panel. NC State moved into a tie with UConn, climbing from fifth. Stanford and Baylor round out the first five teams. South Florida made the biggest jump, going up five spots to No. 13.
KENTUCKY STATE
Cleveland.com

AP Top 25 poll: Where is Ohio State football in the Week 14 college rankings?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One week after reaching its highest perch of the season in the college rankings, Ohio State football tumbled five spots to No. 7 in the new AP Top 25 poll. Michigan’s 42-27 victory in The Game on Saturday vaulted it up four spots to No. 2. The Buckeyes now trail both their fierce rival and No. 3 Cincinnati. Both of those teams will play in conference championship games this weekend with playoff berths on the line.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
On3.com

AP top 25 Poll released following Week 13

The 2021 edition of rivalry week did more than just live up to high expectations, as it also resulted in a significant shakeup in the AP Top 25 Poll. 2020 rivalry week just didn’t seem to do the tradition justice; a number of historic rivalries, like Minnesota-Wisconsin and Ohio State-Michigan, were cancelled due to COVID-19. And it seemed like the ones that actually took place just weren’t the same, given that the stadiums — typically packed to the brim — were nearly empty. This season, however, Week 13 avenged last year’s rivalry week to the umpteenth degree, with a number of upsets and wild games changing the AP Top 25, much to the thrill of Michigan Wolverines fans and Oklahoma State Cowboys fans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
stateoftheu.com

Poll Watch: The AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll after Week 13 of College Football

Week 13 gave us one of the best rivalry weekends in recent years. We can also debate if it was the most exciting weekend of college football in 2021. It was a beautiful all-day marathon of College Football Playoff drama and poll destruction. As I said weeks ago, in the first seven years of the College Football Playoff, 4 teams took up 17 of the 28 potential slots— Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, and Ohio State. After the last 48 hours and next weekend, we may be without any of those teams for the playoffs this year.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Oregon Ducks Move Into Top 10 of Week 14 AP Poll

After a Pac-12 North-clinching victory over Oregon State on Saturday, the Oregon Ducks moved back into the top ten of the Associated Press poll, coming in at No. 10. Last week, the Ducks fell to No. 11 after a humilating loss at Utah. With the win over the Beavers, No....
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Top 25#Basketball Teams#Colorado State#Ballots#Ap#Purdue#Villanova#Texas Tech#Baylor#Gonzaga#Usc#Lsu#Byu
kslsports.com

BYU Men’s Basketball Makes Climb Up AP Top 25 Poll, Women Enter Rankings

PROVO, Utah – Life is good for BYU basketball right now. Both of the undefeated men’s and women’s teams are ranked in the latest AP Top 25. The BYU men were ranked last week at No. 18. However, after a perfect mark against Texas Southern and a road victory against rival Utah, the pollsters showed more love to BYU this week, jumping Mark Pope’s squad six spots to No. 12 in the week four rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
i70sports.com

CHBC Ranked in Season’s First AP 1A Girls Basketball Poll

The first Associated Press girls basketball polls of the season are now out and the Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Lady Bobcats at 6-0 on the season have found themselves ranked in the Top 10. In the Class 1A poll, CHBC garnered 16 points to put them in the #8 spot, two points behind #7 Abingdon (4-1) and a point ahead of #9 Stockton (4-1). Brimfield (6-0) garnered the #1 spot followed by Shiloh (7-1), Aurora Christian (1-0), Mendon Unity (6-0), Havana (5-0) and River Ridge (6-0) rounding out the top 6 spots and Okawville in the #10 spot for this week. Metro East area team Father McGivney was one of six other teams receiving votes (3) but did not crack the top 10.
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
saturdaydownsouth.com

AP Poll Week 14: 6 SEC teams ranked in Top 25

2021 Rankings Presented by — TheAP Poll has been released following the end of Rivalry Week, and there were some big changes. Ohio State dropped from No. 2 to No. 7 after losing to Michigan. Michigan jumped all the way to No. 2. Georgia remains steadfast at No. 1 after...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Duke is new No. 1 in AP Top 25 poll after beating previously top-ranked Gonzaga

There's a new No. 1 in men's college basketball. Duke took over the top spot in the latest AP Top 25 poll released Monday as part of a major shakeup in the rankings. It's the first time since 2019 the Blue Devils, who were No. 5 last week, have been ranked No. 1 in the poll. Duke's big move comes amid a 7-0 start to the season after knocking off No. 1 Gonzaga 84-81 on Friday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Georgia football named No. 1 in AP Top 25 Week 14 Poll

On Sunday, after a full slate of college football matchups, the Associated Press Top 25 was updated for Week 14. Just like the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll, the Bulldogs remain No. 1 in the AP Top 25, with all 63 first-place points. The last time that Georgia was ranked No. 1 for consecutive weeks was Dec. 6, 1982, after holding the spot for five weeks. The Bulldogs are coming off a 45-0 win over Georgia Tech.
GEORGIA STATE
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State men’s basketball jumps back into AP Poll at No. 21

Beating the No. 1 (now-No. 3) team in the country probably would’ve been enough to get back into the AP Top-25 after two weeks out of it. But just to be safe, the No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes went on the road last night and beat Penn State as well, 76-64. With those two victories under their belt, Ohio State (6-2, 1-0) made the jump from “also receiving votes” to No. 21 in the AP Poll this week, just behind No. 20 Florida and in front of No. 22 Wisconsin, who they will see this weekend.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy