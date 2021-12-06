Crime Of The Week: Four arson cases at local apartment complexes remain unsolved

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving four arson cases.

According to authorities, all four cases of arson happened at apartment complexes in Wichita Falls, three at Waterford Glen Apartments and one at Arbor Creek Apartments.

The incidents at Waterford Glen happened in November 2020, August 2021, and October 2021, and the incident at Arbor Creek happened in November 2021, according to officials.

The police have very little information about this crime and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $5,000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.