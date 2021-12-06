'Vanderpump Rules' couple James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss split up

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Vanderpump Rules couple James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss have called it quits on their relationship.

The television personalities confirmed Sunday on Instagram that they have ended their engagement.

"After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement," the pair said in a joint statement.

"We love each other very much, but we aren't in love anymore," they added. "We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love."

People said Kennedy and Leviss ended their engagement while filming the Vanderpump Rules Season 9 reunion Friday in Los Angeles. Sources said Leviss returned her engagement ring on camera.

Kennedy and Leviss will discuss their split during the reunion, according to Us Weekly.

Kennedy and Leviss were together five years and got engaged in May. Kennedy proposed at a private Coachella-inspired event in California.

Vanderpump Rules returned for a ninth season in September. The series follows personal and professional lives of the staff at Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant SUR.