Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum is out indefinitely after it was revealed he has a collapsed lung. However, he doesn’t want his fans to worry. The Blazers revealed that McCollum will further be evaluated after the diagnosis to determine the full extent of his injury. The team didn’t provide any detail on how much time he’ll miss, but it is expected to be more than just a couple of games as the team looks to have him 100 percent healthy before playing him again.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO