Immaculata University to Host December Admissions Events for Adult Undergraduates and Grad Students

 6 days ago

Image via Immaculata University.

Immaculata University will hold two admissions events in December, an on-campus session for adult undergraduates on Saturday, Dec. 11 and an online open house for graduate students on Monday, Dec. 13.

Immaculata’s College of Adult Professional Studies will host the Dec. 11 event from 10 AM-12 PM for adult students interested in earning an associate or bachelor’s degree. Attendees will learn about program offerings and the personalized coaching and support Immaculata provides for adult learners.

The College of Adult Professional Studies offers adult undergraduates flexible, career-oriented degree programs in a variety of convenient formats, including accelerated and online. Students may transfer credits and earn credit for prior learning, allowing them to finish their degrees in as little as two years.

Programs include a new accelerated second-degree Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a new bachelor’s degree in supply chain management. Other programs include allied health, business leadership, cybersecurity, health care management, R.N. to B.S.N., emergency planning and management, and more. Immaculata offers reduced tuition of $250 per credit for all associate degree programs, and tuition for bachelor’s degree programs has not increased this year.

On Dec. 13, Immaculata University’s College of Graduate Studies will host an online open house at 6 PM. Admission and financial aid representatives will provide a brief overview followed by breakout sessions specific to each program.

Graduate programs include doctorates in education and psychology, teaching certifications and educational endorsements, as well as master’s programs in athletic training, clinical mental health counseling, education, health care management, management and leadership, music therapy, nursing, nutrition, and psychology.   

For more information on either event, or to RSVP, visit www.immaculata.edu/visit. Admissions staff are also available for individual online or phone appointments.

