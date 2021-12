Any film that explores the creative process is fascinating to me. Anyone that starts with a blank page, be it the painter, the writer, the composer is impressive indeed. In this case we have the amazing story of Jonathan Larson in the years running up to him putting together the smash musical Rent. Played with incredible finesse and confidence by Andrew Garfield, Larson is seen approaching his 30th birthday and struggling to complete the one song that will finish his pièce de résistance. While juggling the relationship with his girlfriend, his gay friend and coworkers at the diner Larson is engaging, somewhat selfish and mostly relentless. The film was directed by someone perfectly positioned to present the story, Lin-Manuel Miranda. Miranda of course had some early success and then exploded with Hamilton. He brings a true master’s hand to the proceedings, capturing the lonely struggle of creating art.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO