A deliciously elegant (and easy) dinner, these Lamb Chops with Mint Pesto look impressive, taste amazing and are a fabulous dinner all year round!. Lamb can feel like an intimidating meat to cook because it's not something you tend to make and eat regularly. But it's actually an incredibly easy meat to work with because it is so naturally tender. So all we need to do is add the flavor! This is accomplished with an herb and garlic marinade and serving with a mint pesto. If you've never had lamb before, this Lamb Chops recipe is a great way to start!

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO