Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers legend Gil Hodges was among the former players who were elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame by the Golden Days Era Committee. He was joined by Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso and Tony Oliva as the selections from a 10-person ballot comprised of candidates whose primary contributions to the game came from 1950-69. Bud Fowler and Buck O’Neil were also elected to the Hall of Fame by the Early Baseball Era Committee.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO