Damian Lillard has looked more like Dame Dolla Store than Dame Dolla this season, and now we may have a better indication of why. A report went viral this week from Josh Lloyd of Basketball Monster (h/t NBA Reddit). Lloyd relayed in October that there was conjecture about Lillard playing through a somewhat significant abdominal injury that might have worsened when he played in the Tokyo Olympics. Lloyd also added that the prevailing thought was that Lillard probably should have gotten surgery.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO