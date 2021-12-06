ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Ellis Genge hails job done by ‘relentless’ Steve Borthwick at Leicester

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QtFO4_0dFGMOYn00

Leicester captain Ellis Genge has hailed Steve Borthwick’s influence on the Tigers as they bid to carry blistering domestic form into Europe.

Genge and company head into Saturday’s away clash against Bordeaux-Begles as unbeaten Gallagher Premiership leaders after reeling off nine successive league wins this season and standing nine points clear of second-placed Saracens.

But arguably their biggest test of the campaign awaits, with Bordeaux currently leading the French Top 14 following just two defeats from 12 starts.

Leicester were the first club to claim back-to-back European titles, winning the tournament in 2001 and 2002.

They also reached the final in 1997, 2007 and 2009, but Tigers have not reached the knockout stage for five years, and their last Heineken Champions Cup campaign in 2018-19 saw them claim a solitary win from six pool games.

Head coach Borthwick has overseen an impressive revival in the east midlands, though, and they look set to be among the major contenders in this season’s competition.

“He is very straight up and down,” England international prop Genge said. “There is no beating around the bush.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xJksD_0dFGMOYn00
Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick (Ashley Western/PA) (PA Wire)

“He is just an honest bloke. He has got his morals and stuff, which we all really respect.

“But I think one thing – and he wouldn’t like me saying it – is that he is just one of the hardest workers I’ve ever met.

“I didn’t play with him, so I can’t say that much about on the pitch, but off the pitch he is just relentless with it.

“I just respect the bloke so much for the stuff that he does behind the scenes, and he never wants any plaudits for it.

“I think we are a little bit more complete than we were last year. There is still a lot of growth in us. Hopefully, we will see that come through for us in the European Cup.

They look pretty sharp, and it's a different challenge for us

“We don’t play against these boys week in, week out. You probably just see their highlights on Instagram and stuff.

“They look pretty sharp, and it’s a different challenge for us.”

Leicester’s proud history is not lost among the current group of players, one that has seen them progress beyond the European pool stage 13 times.

And Genge added: “I think Tigers is a club that if you come to it with a bit of an ego and think you know the lot, it chews you up and spits you back out.

“I’ve five and a half years of learning about the history – I could probably rattle off everyone’s (number of) appearances, to be honest, from the board that we had in the medical room. So, I think you learn about the club.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

James Maddison impresses as Leicester ease past Newcastle

James Maddison maintained his red-hot form as Leicester routed Newcastle 4-0. The midfielder grabbed a goal and two assists and has now netted four times in his last six games. Youri Tielemans’ double, including a first-half penalty, marked his 100th Premier League appearance while Patson Daka also netted following a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#European Cup#Tigers#Gallagher Premiership#French#Instagram
The Independent

Rory Burns narrowly avoids second duck as England begin chase in Brisbane

Rory Burns came desperately close to a second duck of the match as England began the mammoth task of batting their way back into the first Ashes Test in Brisbane Australia were finally bowled out for 425 on the third morning, a handsome lead of 278, leaving all eyes on Burns following his leg stump dismissal off the very first ball of the series.He started England’s second innings at the non-striker’s end, an apparent admission of nerves given he has kicked off the innings in all but two of his previous 54 knocks in Test cricket but was soon...
SPORTS
The Independent

England rue another batting collapse as Australia win opening Ashes Test

England’s Ashes campaign began with the familiar feeling of defeat at The Gabba as another batting collapse condemned them to a painful nine-wicket loss in the first Test.The tourists lost eight for 77 on the fourth morning as early optimism turned to outright despair in Australia’s Brisbane stronghold.Asked to chase a trifling target of 19, they needed just 5.1 overs to chalk up their 1-0 series lead with Ollie Robinson grabbing the consolation wicket of Alex Carey.England have not won at ‘The Gabbatoir’ since 1986 and this was their seventh heavy defeat in their last nine visits.Defeat in the first...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Joe Root stands by decision to bat first despite England’s crushing defeat

Captain Joe Root insisted he had no regrets about his teamsheet or his decision to bat first, despite watching Australia cruise to victory in the first Ashes Test.England attracted huge amounts of scrutiny for leaving James Anderson, Stuart Broad and the small matter of 1,156 Test wickets on the sidelines at The Gabba, with widespread shock Down Under and no shortage of dissenting voices at home.Root then won the toss and batted under overcast skies and saw his side rolled over for 147.It was all uphill from there as Australia racked up a 278-run first-innings lead and finished off...
SPORTS
The Independent

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira says return to empty grounds would be ‘disaster’ for football

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has admitted it would be a “disaster” for football to return to being played behind closed doors.The Eagles have cancelled their Christmas party due to the escalating coronavirus situation in the country, with the UK Government on Wednesday implementing ‘Plan B’ in England in response to the spread of the Omicron variant.While there is no suggestion the sport will return to being played without supporters soon – as it was when football resumed after the first lockdown in 2020 – Vieira is clear that he would not enjoy matches taking place in empty grounds again.“This...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Robert Page knows Gareth Bale will be ‘100 per cent’ ready for Wales’ play-offs

Wales boss Robert Page insists Gareth Bale will prove his fitness for the World Cup play-offs whether he is playing for Real Madrid or not.Bale has made only three appearances for Real this term, his last coming on August 28, since returning from last season’s loan spell at Tottenham.The 32-year-old forward, who is in the final year of his Real contract, has actually played more for Wales this season, with his last four appearances on international duty.Bale suffered a hamstring injury in September and then picked up a calf complaint after winning his 100th Wales cap against Belarus last month,...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
107K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy