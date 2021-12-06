Springfield mayor and police commissioner urge courts to hold repeat offender
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno and Springfield Police Commissioner Clapprood are urging the court to hold an alleged shooter in custody due to his status as a repeat offender.Springfield resident arrested after allegedly shooting at police
Springfield Police Representative Ryan Walsh released a statement Saturday night that a gun was fired in the direction of a Springfield police officer on Lowell Street Saturday. According to Walsh, when the officer arrived a car was seen leaving the area. A passenger in that car pointed a gun out the window and fired a shot in the direction of an officer.
According to a statement released by Springfield Police, the alleged shooter, 19-year-old Keniel Santiago has open firearm and drug charges in Holyoke District Court. He was also arrested on firearm and drug charges in Vermont on November 17 th .
Santiago is scheduled to be arraigned in Springfield District Court Monday.
