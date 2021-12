With the increase in the demand of the consumers and the advancements of technologies, there has been seen an incredible digital transformation and deployment of the new technologies among businesses. The digitalisation of businesses has also proved to offer a better and more seamless experience to customers across the world. And for efficiently managing the business tasks, online and automated the business processes, meeting the huge customer demands, and consistently offering a smooth customer experience, most of the businesses have adopted Odoo ERP now.

