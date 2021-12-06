Springfield resident arrested after allegedly shooting at police

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield has been arrested in connection with a Lowell Street shooting that took place Saturday evening.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh released a statement Saturday night stating at around 6:10 p.m. officers reported to a gun call on Lowell Street. According to Walsh, when the officer arrived a car was seen leaving the area. A passenger in that car pointed a gun out the window and fired a shot in the direction of an officer, the officer returned fire and struck the car. The car crashed on Riverside Road and the two people in the car ran from the car and entered another car, leaving the area.

In a separate statement from Walsh released Saturday night, officers received information that 19-year-old Keniel Santiago was on the third floor of a Lowell Street apartment. K9 Mr. Warner alerted officers to a firearm on the third floor landing. K9 Mr. Warner’s attention then shifted to an adjacent closet. Santiago was located inside a closet in the apartment. The gun believed to be used to shoot at the officer involved was also found in the home.

Keniel Santiago is charged with the following:

Possession of a Firearm without a FID Card

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a Building

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (4 Counts)

Assault & Battery on a Family/Household Member

Breaking and Entering into a Building at Nighttime

Walsh has also said Santiago has open firearms and drug charges out of Holyoke District Court and open firearms and drug charges out of Vermont from a November 17th arrest.

Per policy, the officers service pistol was handed in pending the investigation.

Santiago was ordered held without the right to bail during Monday’s arraignment. A hearing will be held on Friday to determine whether he will be granted bail.

