Development and effectiveness of pseudotyped SARS-CoV-2 system

By Compuscript Ltd
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has become a global pandemic. Currently, SARS-CoV-2 live virus-associated experiments need to be handled in biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) facilities. Previously, researchers had successfully established an HIV-based, pseudotyped virus system for studies on MERS-CoV and Ebola virus. Using the pseudotyped virus system,...

MedicalXpress

Scientists seek to shift treatment of kidney damage caused by cancer drug

In a new paper accepted for publication in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, researchers at Yale School of Medicine share findings that indicate that, for the first time, there is a potential renal targeted treatment for kidney injury caused by cisplatin, a widely used anti-cancer drug. One in four patients treated with cisplatin develop chronic kidney disease. The Yale researchers found that by using an agonist peptide, derived from the secreted survival protein renalase and encapsulated in nanoparticles specifically designed to be taken up by the proximal tubules of the kidney, the principal site of cisplatin cytotoxicity, they could mitigate cisplatin-induced chronic kidney disease in mice.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Nose cells could be key target in fight against severe COVID-19

Scientists have shed new light on early events in the battle between COVID-19 and the immune system in the nose, a key entry point for the virus. Experts at Newcastle University have found that all nasal cell types are vulnerable to infection and that some, such as ciliated and secretory cells, support even greater levels of infection.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study shows a single 'lucky' substrain of coronavirus delta variant to account for 90% of infections in Russia

Skoltech scientists and their colleagues have looked at the genetic makeup of the dominant strain of the coronavirus, the delta variant, in Russia. According to them, just one viral subvariant quickly came to be responsible for an overwhelming majority of the cases, unlike in many other countries. The team concluded this probably happened by sheer chance and not because the substrain is more infectious or resistant to immunity. Reported in a preprint on medRxiv, the findings suggest that early on in a new pandemic wave, every case counts and tight travel regulations are an effective countermeasure.
SCIENCE
CBS Baltimore

Researchers Develop Chewing Gum To Trap And Neutralize COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Slowing the spread of COVID-19, one chew at a time. “We are pretty excited to get this to the finish line,” said Henry Daniell, a scientist at the University of Pennsylvania. Researchers at the university have created a chewing gum laced with a plant-grown protein found in lettuce, capable of “trapping” and neutralizing the virus. “Only when we put this viral trap protein it works,” said Daniell. “We are able to completely abolish the virus 95%.” Scientists say the specially treated gum can lower the viral load in saliva, so an infected person is less likely to transmit COVID to someone...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Time of day matters in antibody response to COVID-19 vaccine

Our internal 24-hour circadian clock regulates many aspects of physiology, including the response to infectious disease and vaccination. A new study published in the Journal of Biological Rhythms demonstrates that antibody levels are higher when people receive the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine in the afternoon versus the morning. "Our observational study provides proof of concept that time of day affects immune response to SARS-CoV-2 vaccination, findings that may be relevant for optimizing the vaccine's efficacy," said co-senior author Elizabeth Klerman, MD, Ph.D., research investigator, Division of Neurophysiology, Sleep Unit, at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH).
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Omicron variant is likely everywhere while delta cases are on the rise

The omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has most likely spread around the world already, but ineffective COVID-19 testing will continue to hamper scientists' ability to say anything definitive about the latest strain for several more weeks, according to two Johns Hopkins University experts. Meanwhile, infections continue to rise in the United...
SCIENCE
The Washington Informer

Post Comes to Premature Conclusions About COVID-19 Omicron Variant Severity

It's not known yet whether the omicron variant causes more or less severe COVID-19 than the delta variant, although some preliminary indications suggest omicron infections might be milder. A Facebook post nevertheless claims, without evidence, that the "toxicity" of omicron is 5 times higher than delta and that its mortality rate is higher. The post Post Comes to Premature Conclusions About COVID-19 Omicron Variant Severity appeared first on The Washington Informer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

SARS-CoV-2 can infect kidneys directly, researchers find

Up to 25 percent of patients' COVID-19 cases involve acute kidney injury—the kidneys' equivalent of a heart attack. Clinicians have suspected that such injuries are a side effect of the immune system's sudden release of inflammatory proteins, cytokines, to battle the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The "cytokine storms" are known to damage tissues and organs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

SARS-CoV-2 Does Not Appear To Infect Olfactory Sensory Neurons

It is now widely known that COVID-19 is associated with the transient or long-term loss of olfaction (the sense of smell) but the mechanisms remain obscure. An unresolved question is whether the olfactory nerve can provide SARS-CoV-2 with a route of entry to the brain. Scientists at the Max Planck Research Unit for Neurogenetics in Frankfurt in collaboration with physicians and scientists at the University Hospitals Leuven (Leuven, Belgium) and a major hospital in Bruges, Belgium, together with scientists at NanoString Technologies Inc. in Seattle, USA, report that SARS-CoV-2 does not appear to infect the sensory neurons of the olfactory epithelium in COVID-19 patients. Moreover, the team failed to find evidence for infection of olfactory bulb neurons. Instead, the sustentacular cells, also known as supporting cells, are the main target cell type for the virus in the olfactory epithelium. Since SARS-CoV2 spares olfactory sensory neurons and olfactory bulb neurons, it does not appear to be a neurotropic virus.
SCIENCE

