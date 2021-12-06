ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-06 14:39:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Koyukuk Valley WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 10:58:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-12 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Rain will continue to transition to snow with light accumulations. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Weiser River by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 22:15:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-12 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Weiser River WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, with up to 18 inches above 4000 feet MSL. * WHERE...Upper Weiser River zone. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will continue to fall above 4000 feet on Sunday and Monday, but additional impacts will be minor.
ADAMS COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for South End of the Upper Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: South End of the Upper Sierra WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 2 feet above 5,000 feet and 3 to 4 feet possible in the highest elevations. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...South end of the upper Sierra Nevada, or areas south of Sequoia National Park. * WHEN...From 10 AM Monday to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
INYO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Weiser River by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 04:41:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-12 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Weiser River WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING Snow will transition to rain as snow levels rise above 3500 feet MSL. Precipitation intensities will also decrease today. Light snow will return early Tuesday morning.
ADAMS COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for South End of the Upper Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: South End of the Upper Sierra WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 2 feet above 5,000 feet and 3 to 4 feet possible in the highest elevations. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...South end of the upper Sierra Nevada, or areas south of Sequoia National Park. * WHEN...From 10 AM Monday to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
INYO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Campbell, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 02:22:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-12 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Southern Campbell; Weston AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW .Very gusty southwest winds combined with recent snowfall will create areas of blowing snow and low visibility across southern Campbell County and western parts of Weston County through today. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Southern Campbell County and the Weston County Plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Campbell, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 13:22:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-12 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Southern Campbell; Weston .Gusty southwest winds combined with recent snowfall will create areas of blowing snow and low visibility across southern Campbell County and western parts of Weston County this afternoon. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Southern Campbell County and the Weston County Plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY

