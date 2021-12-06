Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: South End of the Upper Sierra WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 2 feet above 5,000 feet and 3 to 4 feet possible in the highest elevations. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...South end of the upper Sierra Nevada, or areas south of Sequoia National Park. * WHEN...From 10 AM Monday to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

INYO COUNTY, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO